"I think Dana is telling the truth" - John McCarthy insists Khamzat Chimaev will be next in line for a title shot if he wins at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev is preparing to headline his first ever UFC event when he faces Nate Diaz at UFC 279. 'Big' John McCarthy has publicly agreed with Dana White's statement that 'Borz' will be next in line for a title shot if he comes away with the victory on September 10.

The welterweight throne will be defended this weekend when the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Kamaru Usman, takes on arguably his toughest challenger to date, the tricky Leon Edwards. The two met during 'The Nigerian Nightmare's second ever UFC fight, which he won by decision.

While discussing Dana White's comments, John McCarthy agreed with the UFC president, insisting that the undefeated prospect will be next up for a shot at 170lb gold if he manages to overcome the tough Nate Diaz next month:

"Very simply put, I think Dana is telling the truth. If Mr. Chimaev can get a win against Nathan Diaz, he will get the next title shot [against] whoever comes out on top with Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. If, however, Nate Diaz gets a win against Mr. Chimaev, I don't think you're going to be seeing any title shots handed out, I don't think there's going to be any kind of thing like that, because let's be honest, he's not going to be under contract, he can go and do the boxing he wants."

The veteran from Stockton has a huge chance to ruin the UFC's plans and stunt the growth of the promotion's biggest rising star if he gets his hands raised in the main event of UFC 279.

Check out what John McCarthy and co-host Josh Thomson had to say about Khamzat Chimaev's title aspirations in the video below:

If he wins, who will Khamzat Chimaev be facing next?

Khamzat Chimaev will be the undeniable next contender for UFC gold if he can get past Nate Diaz with ease. However, he could face one of multiple opponents by the time his title shot comes around.

Depending on the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards, the 28-year-old could potentially find himself standing across the cage from either elite welterweight.

Another plausible option is a matchup for the vacant 170lb title against Colby Covington. If he wins in convincing fashion, we may see Usman pursue other ambitions and vacate his welterweight strap, leaving the door open for other possible challengers. Usman has mentioned interest in moving all the way up to light heavyweight recently.

