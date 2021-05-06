'I don't think I would have been able to compete' - Genah Fabian details the visa drama that almost cost her a PFL place

New Zealand's Genah Fabian has detailed the visa drama that almost cost her a PFL place.

A talented Muay Thai artist, kickboxer and MMA fighter, Genah Fabian recalled that the issues she and her team experienced while coming over to the US almost led to her missing out on the PFL’s 2021 season.

Genah Fabian almost missed PFL 3 (2021 season) due to visa issues

Sportskeeda: So you had just started talking about the process of getting over and how it was a little bit awkward…Can you tell me about that? What exactly was it like?

Genah Fabian: Being an international, I want a B-1 visa, and I had it originally because I competed in 2019. But it was just a renewal that expired last year. But with the pandemic and everything, I think people have just, there’s just an oversight next to them...And I wrote that to the airport that they were swift to originally leave. That’s when I found out. So we had to expand the process, and just had to get all that together, and get lawyers and immigration into it.

Yeah, it was (stressful) because, you know, back with the embassy and the consulate and stuff. So, the process and that it’s really that for anyone.

I was hanging off a phone call and an email each day, waiting to see if it (visa) got approved and it was good to go. Because as soon as we got that back, you know, we were straight out.

Sportskeeda: If that had taken any longer, would it have threatened your place in the (PFL 2021) season, or would it just have meant you’d have had to catch up later with matches?

Genah Fabian: Yeah, that would have. If I hadn’t got it, I don’t think I would have been able to compete in the tournament.

On that note, Genah Fabian reiterated that she and her team were focused on their visa and travel arrangements from the Australian continent all the way to the United States of America, the latter being the country where the PFL events are being held.

Genah Fabian: It was a stressful week, last week, very stressful – Organizing things for my corners and turning it off a bit. But logistics are everything because we also have to stay here between fight one and fight two. And we’re not able to go back home in-between fights like we usually would. So I’ve just been managing and organizing a little bit too. It was just like, and then all these things that we’ve arranged, the plan as, you know, kind of gone out the window had I not brought that visa and passport back. But it all worked out. It was all meant to be; just a little, little delay.

Sportskeeda: Did anyone get left behind, anyone from your usual corner team or training team?

Genah Fabian: Yeah. So, they were originally supposed to go ahead, two of my teammates and good friends of me. And one of them, we’ve sent off.

Genah Fabian explained that she and her teammates had to sort out their respective visa issues. One of Fabian’s teammates/corner persons had a US tourist visa, whereas the other teammate had already sorted out his visa issues and was good to go.

Genah Fabian insinuated that the latter teammate had a US work visa and would face no issues whatsoever in working as a part of her corner at the PFL 3 event. Fabian further expounded on a rather uncooperative individual one of her teammates encountered at the customs office.

Apparently, one of Genah Fabian’s teammates was sent back to Australia and had to quarantine in Australia for two weeks. Fabian added that it was unfortunate that her friend didn’t receive adequate cooperation at the customs office.

Genah Fabian: Yeah. It doesn’t matter what the situation is but he was telling us, you know, his experience and what was happening…A nightmare at that point, you know to try to get through and get approved.

Genah Fabian’s thoughts on her upcoming opponent Laura Sanchez

The 31-year-old New Zealand MMA star, Genah Fabian, noted that her PFL 3 opponent, Laura Sanchez, is a tall and a long, rangy girl. Fabian believes that despite their similar physical attributes – with regard to height and reach – she will defeat Sanchez.

Genah Fabian: I think her experience and her skill level definitely is much more than what her professional record demonstrates. So, you know, and I am aware she’s got a great team and coach. I watched a couple of her fights…She’s sound. She can strike, and she’s well-versed everywhere. And now she’s quite good on the ground as well.

It’ll be a game of range initially and who can establish it the best, and who can get past each other’s range first.

And so, that’s where the style matchup will be a good test for me. I think she’ll definitely have the tools to bring, and we’ll be bringing it on Thursday night (at PFL 3).

Genah Fabian is set to face Laura Sanchez in a lightweight bout at PFL 3 (May 6th, 2021). The bout is a part of the 2021 PFL women’s lightweight tournament, with the winner of this tournament set to receive a $1 million prize and the PFL women’s lightweight title.