"I told you to shut the f**k up, b***h" - The Brian Ortega vs. Alexander Volkanovski rivalry seems to be heating up ahead of UFC 266

UAFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No.2-ranked contender Brian Ortega were recently seen in a clip exchanging heated words.

The two coaches of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 29 seem to have developed an adversarial relationship with one another while on the show. Alexander Volkanovski, the reigning titleholder in the 145-pound division, was visibly furious at Brian Ortega in the clip released by ESPN's SportsCenter.

Watch the clip below:

"You thought you were the man, you thought you were the man when you were winning and now things aren't going [well] and you're trying to play it all cool so I don't rub it in", said Alexander 'The Great' Volkanovski to Ortega.

'T-City' was not shy of words either as he fired shots at Alexander Volkanovski.

"You have no comebacks, hard to feed off someone who has weak energy" said Ortega, further infuriating the featherweight champion.

"... in person you dont give that same energy" said Ortega, to which Volkanovski replied: "Mate, I called you a piece of s**t to your face and you didn't do nothing, what are you talking about?"

"I told you to shut the f**k up, b***h, and you didn't do nothing about it", remarked Ortega as the series of insults continued.

The full interview is said to be released soon. The coaching duo of TUF 29 is often seen exchanging heated words on the show.

The show just broadcasted its 9th episode of the season where, again, there was no love lost between the two featherweights.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega is set for UFC 266

The Australian featherweight champion will defend his gold against Brian Ortega at UFC 266 on September 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

32-year-old Volkanovski will look to defend his belt for the second time. 'The Great' made his first defense against Max 'Blessed' Holloway, from whom he won the belt in 2019.

Meanwhile, 'T-City' will look to dethrone Alexander Volkanovski as he enters his second featherweight title fight in the UFC after losing to Max Holloway in their first fight at UFC 231.

