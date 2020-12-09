'I've never seen Conor McGregor like this' - Manager reveals details of UFC 257 preparation

Conor McGregor is all set for his rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January. Once again, Conor McGregor will headline the first pay-per-view of the year, and he seems to be more motivated than ever.

Conor McGregor's manager Audie Attar spoke to The National News, where he stated that this is the best and most focused Conor McGregor that he's ever seen:

“This is the best Conor I’ve seen ever, and I’ve been with him almost a decade now. It’s the mental fortitude, the emotional intelligence, the self-awareness, the time he’s spending with his kids in between sessions and what that does to him."

Attar stated that with everything that's happened to Conor McGregor - good, bad, and ugly has helped give perspective and focus going forward. He went on:

"I’ve never seen Conor like this. It’s about the challenge, the competition, being the best version of ourselves. Not just the body, but the mind and the soul as well. And that’s fun for me to see."

Is a motivated Conor McGregor the best fighter in the Lightweight division post-Khabib Nurmagomedov?

While Khabib Nurmagomedov undoubtedly proved himself as the king of the Lightweight division and the pound-for-pound top-ranked fighter, he could be out of the picture if he continues to insist on his retirement.

Even though Dana White has insisted that Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't retired, he may just have one more fight. After that, it wouldn't be surprising to see Conor McGregor emerge as the Lightweight king again.

If Conor McGregor defeats Dustin Poirier decisively, there's no denying that he should be next for a title shot. It could also prove that without Khabib Nurmagomedov, a motivated Conor McGregor is the best Lightweight in the world. Will Conor McGregor be able to topple Dustin Poirier over for the second time?