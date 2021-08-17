"I have visualizations of winning that belt" - Darren Till makes title ambitions clear; sends ominous warning to Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight Darren Till expressed his deep and long-term desire to win the UFC middleweight title. The 28-year old scouser, while talking to Ariel Helwani, spoke about his immediate career goals.

Till spoke about his visualized path to victory and showed aspirations of capturing Israel Adesanya's middleweight crown.

On MMAFighting.com, 'The Gorrila' said:

"I have visualizations of winning that belt. When Joe Rogan comes to me with the mic, throw the mic out of his hands and giving it to Colin Heron [Darren Till's head coach] so we can give the speech that is needed and I go out of the cage, let him give his speech and dump the belt on his desk the next day and we continue."

Darren Till also expressed his opinion on reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya:

"...Mate, I'm a fan of [Israel Adesanya] who's f***ing huge champion, he's so, so good..."

The Liverpool native then had a respectful but deterrent message for 'The Last Stylebender':

"Listen, good luck, good luck Izzy on your journey, you're on a journey. And he's a fan of me, and I'm a fan of him but I will be beating you Izzy, I will be beating you mate, you f***ing know it."

Watch the video below:

.@DarrenTill2 signed off #TheMMAHour with a message to current #UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya:



"I will be beating you, mate. You f*ckin know it."



Watch full episode: https://t.co/iHUFPI5OoH pic.twitter.com/5tEEPGLDO4 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 17, 2021

Watch The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani featuring Darren Till, Dustin Poirier, Israel Adesanya, Uriah Faber and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson below:

Darren Till's move to middleweight has brought out the best in him

Darren Till's pre-fight weight cuts to make the welterweight limit were frightening to watch. At one point, Darren Till almost lost vision in his eyes due to dehydration when he was trying to make the welterweight limit before his fight with Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

Darren Till has since moved up to middleweight and successfully found his natural weight class.

In his middleweight debut, Till fought Kelvin Gastelum. He won the bout by unanimous decision not long before Robert Whittaker outpointed him in yet another close and technical fight.

🦍@DarrenTill2 gets a seat at the middleweight top table after #UFC244! pic.twitter.com/KthjEvSxov — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 6, 2019

Darren Till is scheduled to fight Derek Brunson on September 4 in Las Vegas. Till will look to make a statement in the middleweight division. The Liverpool native might be closer to a title shot than fans might think.

Do you think Darren Till is the guy to beat Israel Adesanya? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh