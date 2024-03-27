"I don't want to do this for anyone else" - When Joe Rogan revealed that his UFC tenure would end whenever Dana White leaves

Joe Rogan's UFC contract is directly tied to Dana White, the promotion's CEO. The two men are close friends, with Rogan's initial tenure in the UFC having even been unpaid work. However, their friendship is deeper than that, as Rogan has asserted that he will leave the promotion once White does.

During a past episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator disclosed that his contract includes a clause involving White himself. As he does not wish to commentate for the promotion if it is run by anyone else, he has vowed to call it quits when White parts ways with the UFC.

"Dana was like... he doesn't sleep. He's always going. I could call Dana and have a two-hour conversation with him at 2 in the morning. He's an animal. He's just, like, always doing stuff. He's always involved, he's always getting got deals, he's always working on fights, he's always... He f***ing loves this sh*t. If he ever, it's in my contract that if he ever leaves, I leave. I'm like, 'I don't want to do this for anyone else'."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments about his loyalty to Dana White:

The former 'Fear Factor' host has worked fewer and fewer UFC events as the years have gone by, but his commitment to working with White is such that he continues to do commentary work for pay-per-view events on American soil.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments about working for Dana White in the full podcast (18:28):

Dana White is the one who convinced Joe Rogan to commentate for the UFC

When Dana White became president (now CEO) of the UFC back in 2001, he crossed paths with Joe Rogan, with whom he became good friends. He offered Rogan a job in the commentary booth, but his offer was initially declined until White persuaded him to reconsider by offering his friends prime tickets.

Expand Tweet

After 15 events as a commentator, he finally accepted a formal job under the UFC; the rest is history. White, who has a fairly contentious relationship with several people in the industry, including his own fighters, has had a problem-free friendship with Rogan, who remains hyper-loyal to him and vice versa.