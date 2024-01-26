"If you're a genuine fan of the sport" - When UFC ring girl Brookliyn Wren spilled her secret about filtering dating prospects 

Brookliyn Wren is among the most popular ring girls in the UFC and has been a regular feature at many of the promotion's major events since her debut in 2017. She began her professional journey as a model in Alaska and participated in numerous beauty pageants on her way up.

After some initial success, Wren's significant break came when a talent agent scouted her during a model search in Las Vegas. The then-14-year-old was then flown across the country to New York for a photoshoot and a fashion show. Apart from her UFC commitments, she's also a calendar model.

She was notably nominated for the 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' award at the 2022 World MMA Awards. During the event, Wren spoke to MMA Uncaged in a candid interview and outlined how she filters dating prospects. She stated:

"It's hard dating anyway, in this day and age... Hopefully, soon I'll find someone genuine."

After being asked if she could tell if her dating prospects were attracted to her "blue check marks" on social media, she said:

"If they never really mention it much, a lot of people tend to [talk about it] or they say how big fans their friends are, so you know it's impressive to their friends. So yeah, if you never really talk about it or you're a genuine fan and I just happen to be a part of it, that's how you can tell."

When Brookliyn Wren recalled being caught in UFC 229's post-fight brawl

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov went up against each other at UFC 229 in October 2018. While their grudge match ended with Nurmagomedov securing a fourth-round submission, their rivalry wasn't settled, and their teams soon engaged in a chaotic brawl that spilled out of the octagon.

During the mayhem, UFC ring girl Brookliyn Wren found herself in a rather tricky situation. Caught in the middle of two warring parties, she couldn't run or back up to safety due to the crowds. In a 2020 interview with TMZ Sports, she said:

"Fighters always hop on top of the cage when they win. So when Khabib was doing it, I didn't think anything of it... Next thing I know, there is like fights everywhere, and I just kind of got stuck. I was there until it completely ended because I was just stuck in the middle of all the chaos, and there were just fights all around me. It was pretty crazy."

