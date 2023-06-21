Ilia Topuria details what must happen in order for Paddy Pimblett fight to unfold

Paddy Pimblett remains one of the most talked about athletes in the sport but that's not enough to earn a big rivalry fight, claims Ilia Topuria. The two have been at odds for years and many believed they would be booked to fight one another, though their careers have taken them on different paths ever since.

'The Baddy' has been on a tear since making his UFC debut but his less-than-impressive split decision victory against Jared Gordon last time out has left fans angry. Once being touted as a potential superstar, the scouser is now considered to have no chance against the top 15 at lightweight according to the majority of MMA fans.

While discussing Paddy Pimblett during a recent interview, Ilia Topuria detailed what it will take for the two to share the octagon together, a bout many have been clamoring for.

"Right now I have a goal to become featherweight world champion. He's a lightweight, he's not even ranked. So why [would] I fight him? I don't have any interest in fighting him. If one day he puts himself into the rankings and he becomes a little bit bigger in the company, not just for talking and being a showman, as a professional. Why not? I don't care, we can do it at 155, 170, I don't care."

Topuria is currently preparing to face Josh Emmett this weekend and believes a win over the veteran will push him into title contention. A victory for 'El Matador' will likely earn him a top 5 spot in the featherweight rankings and set him on a path towards Alexander Volkanovski's throne.

Check out what the Georgian standout had to say about Pimblett in the video below.

What did the Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria feud stem from?

Both Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria have been at odds for years and have made their disdain for one another publicly clear, but where did it stem from?

Before his rise to global fame, the Liverpudlian made some controversial comments online directed at his rivals country, which kickstarted an altercation between the two.

Their feud escalated when the pair met backstage ahead of UFC London on March 19 last year. Punches and items were thrown which later led to the two wanting to fight each other in the cage, though nothing ever came to fruition.

