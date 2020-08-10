Interesting Stats to Know Before Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic Trilogy

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic will lock horns for one last time inside the octagon when they face each other for the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 252. Cormier emerged victorious in the first encounter after he defeated Stipe Miocic via TKO in the first round. In the process, Daniel Cormier created history as he became the first fighter to hold Championship belts at Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight division. Cormier would later go on to defend his Championship belt at both weight classes, becoming the only fighter alongside Henry Cejudo to defend both the titles.

In the second encounter, despite a solid start from Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic emerged victorious with a brutal fourth round TKO win. Miocic attacked the body, and made great use of his feet to land several significant strikes to finish the fight.

As both the fighters get ready to take on each other for one last time, here are some interesting stats you need to know before UFC 253.

Stipe Miocic is the only fighter to finish Daniel Cormier at Heavyweight division

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic wasn't the first time that Cormier competed in the Heavyweight division. Cormier competed in the Heavyweight division during his time with Strikeforce, and has notable victories over former Champion Frank Mir, and Josh Barnett. Daniel Cormier was 15-0 in his Heavyweight career going into his fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 241.

Stipe Miocic became the first fighter to finish Daniel Cormier, when he knocked out the former dual Champion in the fourth round at UFC 241. Before losing to Cormier at UFC 226, Miocic was enjoying a 6 fight win-streak, with just one loss in his last ten fights inside the octagon. Miocic has headlined seven PPV's in his career, and headline the 8th PPV of his career as he takes on Daniel Cormier at UFC 253.

Records are meant to be broken. I set the record defending my heavyweight title three consecutive times. I fully intend on being the same one to break that record. #SM pic.twitter.com/XSDj7Z1Hga — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) September 13, 2018

Stipe Miocic holds the record for most strikes landed in a fight. Stipe Miocic also set the record for largest strike margin in a fairly one sided fight against Mark Hunt. Miocic outlanded Hunt 361-48 over the the five rounds of the fight.

Miocic holds notable victories over former Champion likes Junior Dos Santos, Andre Arlovski, Fabricio Werdum, and Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou. Miocic has only lost three times in his 22 career fights. He has redemeed his losses against Dos Santos and Cormier.

Miocic holds the record for most number of successful title defense at the Heavyweight division, with three successful title defenses to his name. He has earned bonus awards in 5 of his last seven fights inside the octagon.

Will Daniel Cormier retire with a big win over Stipe Miocic?

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

Daniel Cormier will go down as one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. He is a former dual Champion, and is one of the two fighters alongside Henry Cejudo to successfully defend his Championship belts across two divisions. He is a former XMMA, KOTC, and Strikeforce Heavyweight Champion.

Daniel Cormier had an impeccable 15 fight win-streak at the Heavyweight division, before losing to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 via TKO in the fourth round. With wins over former Champion Frank Mir, and Derrick Lewis, and Stipe Miocic at the Heavyweight division, Cormier has already left his name in the history books.

UFC 230 Cormier v Lewis

Daniel Cormier is the only fighter to pick up a KO win over Stipe Miocic. Cormier has never been slept cold inside the octagon. He has 22 wins in his 25 MMA fights, with one No-Contest.

Cormier is the only fighter to hold the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship since 2011. Jon Jones remains undefeated and undisputed Light Heavyweight Champion. Cormier has notable victories over Anthony Johnson, Alexander Gustaffson, Anderson Silva, Frank Mir, Dan Hendersn, and Stipe Miocic.

In the last two fights

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

Daniel Cormier landed 68% of his significant strikes at UFC 241 compared to 51% from Stipe Miocic. Cormier landed 230 out of the 317 strikes that he threw at Miocic, while Miocic managed to land 135 out of the 144 strikes that he threw at Cormier.

Cormier dominated Miocic with a strike margin of 37-7. Cormier outlanded Miocic in the first round, and continued the same momentum until the fourth round. Miocic showed great adjustment and out-landed Cormier in the fourth round, ultimately ending him in the closing moments.

However, in the second fight which lasted just shy of a round, Stipe Miocic threw more strikes, and managed to land just two strikes less than Cormier. Miocic landed 29 of 56 significant strikes, while Cormier finished Miocic with 31 of 43 significant strikes. Cormier was more accurate and managed to cause more damage in the fight.

We’ve always had each other’s back, I’m so lucky to have these guys in my career and in my life. I couldn’t have done this career without you two fellas. We’re the 3 kings of @AKA_HQ and we went to the moon! I’m so lucky to have my brothers @cainmma @LukeRockhold #andnewagain pic.twitter.com/hZhSOycxFe — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 4, 2020

Daniel Cormier is an exceptional striker and is equally brilliant on the ground. Cormier has never tried to out-wrestle Miocic in the past two fights. Both the fighters had a striking exchange, and have kept the fight on the feet for the most part. Miocic has done incredible well against Cormier's clinch, and could look at targeting Cormier's body once again.

It is an interesting match-up, and one that will decide the future of the UFC Heavyweight division. Daniel Cormier will be competing in his last fight inside the octagon, and will look to bid farewell with a win. Stipe Miocic has already gone down as one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts, however, another win over Daniel Cormier will cement him as a Heavyweight GOAT.