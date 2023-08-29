“Iron chin, iron balls” - Rodtang shows off legendary resilience as fans comment

There's a reason why Rodtang Jitmuangnon is called 'The Iron Man', The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is one of the most durable fighters we've ever witnessed in any combat sport. His ability to take a massive hit and push forward as if he merely got touched by a light breeze is quite a rarity to see.

While some fighters will at least grimace in pain after getting a shot to the groin, Rodtang will just casually give his nether regions a little bit of nudge. This was evident after ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri tagged him in the jewels during their champion vs. champion bout at ONE on Prime Video 4.

ONE Championship posted a video of 'The Iron Man' shrugging off one of the most painful shots anyone could endure - a groin shot:

"“The Iron Man” stays unfazed 😳 Will Rodtang wow the crowd once more as he defends the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship against Superlek on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34? 💥 @rodtang_jimungnon"

Fans are expressing their amazement at the incredible feat of toughness in the comments section. Here are some of the notable ones:

@j.xhnn07 explained that 'The Iron Man' isn't iron in just one spot of his body:

"iron chin, iron balls"

@trevor_plays93 and @galaratama said what may have gone through the Thai superstar's head at the time:

"I'm cool let's keep going"

"calm, u are still okay baby"

@dylanduffymma stated what was obvious:

"Nahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh man has a superpower"

Rodtang is known for his unstoppable forward momentum and affinity for getting into slugfests inside the pocket. This is only made possible because of his inhuman toughness. No amount of punishment seem to deter 'The Iron Man' as he never relents in mounting attacks after attacks. No matter what puzzle is put in front of him, the tough-as-nails Thai always finds a way to solve it.

On September 22, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king may have the most complex puzzle to solve as he will be fighting ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, who is on back-to-back finishes in his last two Muay Thai fights.

ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on September 22.