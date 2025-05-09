"Is this a fake statue of me?" - UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski bursts out laughing after seeing wild statue mock-up

Alexander Volkanovski has reacted after witnessing a new concept statue of himself. Volkanovski recently had a sit-down with Felix Von Hoffe, as part of a new talk series titled Smack Talk With Volk, uploaded on the UFC fighters' YouTube channel.

Von Hoffe first tricked 'The Great' by claiming that the statue is authentic and that he needed permission from its maker to render it on the show. The Australian was dissatisfied with the appearance of his statue and took a light-hearted jab at the artist, saying:

"Is this a fake statue of me? At least I’ve insulted him before he’s done it. I don’t have that many wrinkles, do I? I mean I am getting older, I get it, but my ears, I mean... Well, he is going to change it. I’m sorry... I don’t care. I’m gonna offend him so he changes it."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (15:53):

Following some laughter, the guest informed Volkanovski that the state is phony and was generated via ChatGPT before the show.

Alexander Volkanovski believes Belal Muhammad will be dethroned by Jack Della Maddalena

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad will lock horns with Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. This will be Muhammad's first title defence. In the aforementioned Smack Talk With Volk episode, Alexander Volkanovski broke down the upcoming Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena bout.

'The Great' thinks his compatriot can find a finish against Muhammad. Volkanovski also believes Della Maddalena's versatility will be effective against 'Remember the Name' in the later rounds. He said:

"I think he is gonna do good. I think stylistically, this is a fight he can definitely win... Jack Della Maddalena, great at boxing, and he is great with the scrambles. And you know Belal is gonna try and take him down. He is gonna want to grab hold of him."

Volkanovski added:

"He might get a takedown, but Jack’s ability to scramble back to his feet is pretty good, and he is very good at body mechanics and that awareness … You’re going to see two belts back in Australia, I believe... I think he can get the finish straight away." [Quotes start from: 24:49]

