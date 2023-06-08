Is Floyd Mayweather at risk of hurting his undefeated legacy by fighting in exhibitions? Former boxer Audley Harrison comments

Audley Harrison doesn't believe Floyd Mayweather is hurting his legacy at all.

'Money' has been retired since a 2017 knockout win over Conor McGregor. That set Mayweather to 50-0 in his professional career, an incredibly hard feat that few will ever be able to reach. To his credit, the former champion has kept to his word and hasn't fought in a professional contest since.

However, that doesn't mean he's done competing. Since 2017, Mayweather has begun competing in exhibition matchups, facing off against YouTubers such as Logan Paul and Deji. The former champion has predictably dominated all these bouts.

Nonetheless, some fans have attacked Floyd Mayweather for the exhibition bouts. Fans and some critics have stated that he's destroying his legacy, by stepping into the ring with influencers and MMA fighters. However, former Olympian Audley Harrison doesn't agree.

'A-Force' gave his thoughts on the boxing legend's exhibition career in an interview with SafeBettingSites. There, Harrison opined:

"The thing about Floyd is making his money... Fighting-wise, Floyd’s legacy is very secure as to what he’d done in the ring. Fighting the best of the best, unbeaten – you got to put him right up there, pound-for-pound for what he’s done in his career. What he’s doing now is just, again, using his influence. He’s an influencer now... Floyd Mayweather, I don’t see any risk in what he’s doing. I just see more checks, more zeros."

When is Floyd Mayweather's next exhibition fight?

Floyd Mayweather is slated to return against John Gotti III this weekend.

'Money' is looking to be active this year, having already competed once. In February, Mayweather fought to a no-contest against Aaron Chalmers, dominating 'The Joker' throughout most of the bout.

Just a few months later, the former champion is set to return in Miami. This Sunday on pay-per-view, Mayweather will face John Gotti III. The grandson of infamous mobster, John Gotti, he's seemingly left crime in favor of combat sports.

The young prospect is currently 2-0 as a professional boxer, having made his debut late last year. However, Gotti III is more known for his time in the cage, having attained a 5-1 record. Heading into this weekend's contest, he's stated his plans to knock out the boxing legend.

Granted, Floyd Mayweather has been less than enthusiastic leading into the fight. On social media, the former champion has been spending most of his time showing some major recent purchases, including a massive yacht.

