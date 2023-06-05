Some fans online have questioned Floyd Mayweather and his $200 million yacht.

'Money' is one of the highest-paid athletes ever. It's not exactly hard to see how he achieved that feat, considering Mayweather had high-profile clashes with names such as Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

Those two massive pay-per-view fights generated hundreds of millions of dollars for the former champion. Even today, while Mayweather is retired as a professional boxer, he continues to compete in an exhibition capacity. Furthermore, he also has a wide real estate portfolio, including several New York skyscrapers.

Floyd Mayweather and his massive net worth allow for his consistent Instagram videos showing that wealth. On social media, the former four-division champion loves to show his massive car collection, as well as other unique purchases. Recently, he decided to show his incredible yacht.

However, the comment section of the post quickly generated some unique responses from fans. Some, have praised Mayweather for working for the money that allows him to enjoy these luxuries. Meanwhile, others are taking him to task and questioning his lifestyle.

See responses from Mayweather's fans below:

Floyd Mayweather yacht: When will 'Money' fight next?

While some fans might not agree with Floyd Mayweather's yacht purchase, the man has the money to do it.

'Money' last competed in an exhibition fight against Aaron Chalmers earlier this year. In that outing, the former four-division champion dominated 'The Joker' en route to a no-contest after eight rounds.

The former titleholder is now slated to return this weekend on pay-per-view. Mayweather will return to Miami to face John Gotti III, a former MMA fighter turned professional boxer. The fighter is the grandson of infamous New York mobster, John Gotti.

However, his grandson seemingly left the family business behind in favor of combat sports. Gotti III holds a 5-1 record in the cage and a 2-0 record in the ring. While this weekend's battle will be an exhibition, he's still hoping to be the first to hand Mayweather a loss.

Furthermore, the MMA fighter has stated his intention to knock out Floyd Mayweather in their bout this weekend. That being said, Gotti III still has the odds working against him when he steps into the ring with the former champion on Sunday.

