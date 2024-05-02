Is Israel Adesanya a purple belt in BJJ? Comparing 'The Last Stylebender's' grappling prowess with arch-nemesis Alex Pereira 

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira are two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC, with a rivalry that has spanned kickboxing and MMA. After losing his UFC middleweight championship to Sean Strickland, Adesanya announced a hiatus from MMA until 2027.

Meanwhile, Pereira moved up a weight class and claimed the UFC light heavyweight title, defeating Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 and recently defending it at UFC 300. While Adesanya, a former middleweight champion, is known for his striking, let’s have a look at his grappling skills compared to Pereira's recent achievement.

Is Israel Adesanya a purple belt in BJJ?

Yes, Israel Adesanya is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu purple belt. He received his promotion in 2020 under legendary grappler Andre Galvao after dedicating several weeks of training in California. Despite his grappling credentials, Adesanya's phenomenal striking has overshadowed his ground game in the UFC.

Alex Pereira, on the other hand, recently took a significant leap in BJJ. Following his victory at UFC 300 on April 13, 2024, Pereira's coaches surprised him with a black belt promotion.

Previously a brown belt for a year and a half, Pereira's impressive groundwork during the UFC 300 fight convinced his coaches he deserved the prestigious black belt honor.

While Pereira holds a higher rank in BJJ, it's important to remember that belt promotions can vary between academies, and achieving a black belt doesn't always translate to immediate dominance.

Has Alex Pereira surpassed Israel Adesanya's legacy in the UFC?

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira remains humble despite his recent accomplishments, refusing to definitively say if he's surpassed rival Israel Adesanya's legacy.

Pereira captured two UFC titles in a shorter timeframe than Adesanya, who held the middleweight title for an extended period with multiple successful defenses. However, Pereira acknowledges Adesanya's reign and focuses on his impact on the sport.

Speaking to Laerte Viana, the light heavyweight champ had this to say:

“Honestly, I don't know. You have to see the criteria they use. Adesanya made several title defenses. I couldn't defend the middleweight belt. But there are things that, if I did, I was a double champion. He tried to be a double champ but couldn't. That doesn't bother me anyway because I think it doesn't matter what ranking they give you. What matters is inspiring people, and I think I'm doing pretty well."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

