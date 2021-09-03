Is Jake Paul married to Julia Rose?

Jake Paul and Julia Rose haven't tied the wedding knot yet. Rose recently sparked rumors about her marriage to the YouTuber-turned-boxer after she added "Paul" to her Instagram username, leaving fans puzzled regarding their relationship status.

A few days before his boxing showdown with Tyron Woodley, Paul confirmed to WKYC Channel 3 that he hasn't married Rose. However, he did throw light on their current situation.

Paul said he plans to propose to Rose in the near future and has also gifted her a "promise ring."

“We are not married but I see that coming for sure. I got her a nice promise ring. I plan on proposing sometime soon but we’ll see what happens. But yeah, we’re in love. It’s pretty dope," said Jake Paul.

Watch Paul's full interview with WKYC Channel 3 below:

During his appearance on his brother Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul said he had married Rose and that she was pregnant, but was quick to note that he was only joking. He also spoke about his future plans with his other half.

"I got her a promise ring. We are taking things ten times more seriously. This is the best we have ever felt in our relationship... (We are committed) to our relationship. I wanna have a family with her," said Jake Paul.

Jake Paul's on and off relationship with Julia Rose

Julia Rose first starred in Jake Paul's music video for the song These Days in December 2019. In March 2020, 'The Problem Child' officially confirmed that he had been dating Rose.

Surprisingly, it was only a matter of days before their relationship turned sour and the two decided to break up. But in late November 2020, Rose was spotted at Jake Paul's fight against Nate Robinson, further fueling rumors of their patch-up.

Harry Jowsey, who Rose was apparently dating following her break up with 'The Problem Child', then claimed the 27-year-old model was cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend, Jake Paul . Last December, Rose confirmed she was once again single.

Rose was then seen at the Triller event headlined by Jake Paul and Ben Askren in April 2021. In July, Paul confirmed he had resumed his relationship with Rose.

Edited by Harvey Leonard