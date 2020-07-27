Is Max Holloway the next opponent for Calvin Kattar?

UFC Featherweight division is stacked with some of the most talented fighters on the planet right now. Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez, Brian Ortega, and the list goes on. However, The Boston Finisher, Calvin Kattar has managed to make an impact in the star-studded division with his impressive performances.

In the last three months, Calvin Kattar has beaten two of the toughest fighters in the division, Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige. While he secured a brutal finish over Stephens, he dominated Ige for five rounds to pick up a decision win. Before the fight with Jeremy Stephens, Calvin Kattar came very close to finishing off Zabit Magomedsharipov.

The momentum is with Calvin Kattar once again after two big wins. And the questions fight fans have been asking is, what's next for the Boston's Finisher.

Who is next for Calvin Kattar?

After Kattar's win over Ige, fans started speculating a fight between the Boston native and the former featherweight champion, Max Holloway. It's hard to say no to this fight as it has the potential to be a barn burner. Both Calvin Kattar (ranked No.6) and Max Holloway are two of the best boxers in UFC at the moment. Both men are durable and can go for five rounds at an incredible pace.

However, it's hard to say whether this fight will come to fruition. There are two fights in the Featherweight division that have to be booked at the earliest to figure out who is the next title contender and who takes on Max Holloway or Calvin Kattar.

Max Holloway v Alexander Volkanovski

UFC needs to book Yair Rodriguez vs Zabit Magomedsharipov and The Korean Zombie taking on Brian Ortega. Considering the rankings, the outcome of Zabit vs Yair will decide the next challenger for Volkanovski while the winner of Korean Zombie vs Brian Ortega might end up fighting Max Holloway.

Even though Holloway is coming off two losses to the champion, he is still the biggest name in the division and it makes sense if he fights the either the Korean Zombie or has a rematch with Ortega.

However, if Max Holloway decides to get back into the octagon looking to secure a couple of wins in a short time before challenging the champion again, then Holloway vs Kattar is the fight to make.

Calvin Kattar is looking for a big opportunity after the win over Dan Ige and the fight against Holloway might just be the one he needs to get a title shot.