Is the Qudos Bank Arena bigger than the Madison Square Garden? Comparing the capacities of the two multi-purpose arenas

The Qudos Bank Arena will play host to UFC 293, which marks the promotion's return to Australia since UFC 284, when Alexander Volkanovski faced Islam Makhachev, albeit unsuccessfully, in a bid to become a two-division champion.

Furthermore, it is also the UFC's first event in Sydney since UFC Fight Night 121, which took place back in 2017. It will also mark the first time that reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has ever fought in Sydney, as all of his previous Australian fights have been either in Melbourne or Perth.

So, with the Qudos Bank Arena set to welcome the UFC's return to Sydney, Australia, how does it stack up to other grand stadiums? In particular, what is its size compared to Madison Square Garden in New York City? Specifically, which arena boasts a larger capacity?

As it turns out, it depends. Madison Square Garden has hosted countless historical fights in combat sports, and is among the most famous arenas across the globe. It's seating capacity varies depending on the sport and occasion. Pro-wrestling, for example, has a maximum capacity of 18,500.

Meanwhile, concerts go up at 20,000, while basketball is 19,812. It's highest capacity is reserved for boxing at 20,789. Comparatively, the capacity of the Qudos Bank Arena also varies. Its standard is 18,000, but can reach 21,032 with floor seats.

With UFC 293 being the first UFC event in Sydney in nearly six years, fans will be more than eager to purchase tickets in anticipation of a successful title defense by Israel Adesanya against Sean Strickland.

Which UFC fighters headlined the last card held at the Qudos Bank Arena?

Back in 2017, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum took on Marcin Tybura in one of his last fights in the promotion. The pair headlined the UFC Fight Night 121 card, which is often regarded as an event to forget due to its high number of decisions.

The card is currently tied with UFC 169, UFC Fight Night 36 and UFC Fight Night 84 for the most decisions at a single UFC event, with 10 decisions from top to bottom. It had just three finishes on a card featuring 13 fights.