Islam Makhachev explains why he thinks Dustin Poirier will beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 269

Islam Makhachev believes Dustin Poirier's experience makes him the favorite against Charles Oliveira. He also claimed that 'The Diamond' will have an advantage in the striking department.

Poirier and reigning titleholder Oliveira are set to clash in a lightweight championship bout at UFC 269.

In an interview with his former teammate Daniel Cormier, Islam Makhachev said:

"I think Poirier [wins]. I think Poirier because he understands wrestling and Oliveira don't have like very good wrestling skills to take Poirier down but in striking game, I think Dustin Poirier has more [weapons] than Oliveira. That's why he's gonna make him tired because when I saw a lot of Oliveira's fights, he always [gives] up but now I think maybe he change something but Poirier have very big experience in five round fights, he fought a lot of fights and has big experience in this game."

Watch Islam Makhachev's full interview with Daniel Cormier below:

In his last outing, Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 264. The trilogy fight between the two fierce rivals ended in anti-climatic fashion as McGregor broke his leg in the first round of the contest.

The victory for Poirier established a clear path towards lightweight gold as he became the No.1 contender in the division.

UFC 269 will be headlined by the highly anticipated title fight between Poirier and Oliveira. The event will take place on December 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC @ufc



🎟



[ Dec 11 | Tickets ➡️ The perfect way to cap off the year 👏 #UFC269 tickets officially on-sale NOW![ Dec 11 | Tickets ➡️ bit.ly/3vv8N1s The perfect way to cap off the year 👏🎟 #UFC269 tickets officially on-sale NOW! [ Dec 11 | Tickets ➡️ bit.ly/3vv8N1s ] https://t.co/OAvhzhFVlY

Islam Makhachev hoping for a title shot after beating Dan Hooker at UFC 267

Islam Makhachev believes the fight between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler could play a role in him getting a title shot.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, the Dagestani stated that if Gaethje loses to Chandler, the UFC will turn to Makhachev to fight the winner of Poirier vs. Oliveira.

"I think next [I'll fight] maybe whoever loses between Poirier and Oliveira if I don't get a title shot. I don't think they're gonna give Chandler one more chance, if Chandler beats Gaethje. If Chandler beats Gaethje, I think I have to be next."

Watch his interview below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Islam Makhachev will take on Dan Hooker at the upcoming UFC 267 pay-per-view. The New Zealander accepted the fight against the No.5-ranked Makhachev only days after his victory against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh