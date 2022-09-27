Islam Makhachev next fight in 2022: Who is the Dagestani fighter facing next in the UFC and when?

Islam Makhachev is all set to make his octagon return late next month. The Dagestani star will battle Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280. The pay-per-view event will take place inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 22.

Unbeaten in his last 10 bouts, Islam Makhchev has been on a tear in the 155-pound division. The Dagestani phenom is coming off four consecutive stoppage wins.

He most recently scored a TKO victory over Bobby Green in February. Prior to that win, Makhachev picked up three straight submission victories last year over Dan Hooker, Thiago Santos and Drew Dober.

Islam Makhachev is a betting favorite to beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Islam Makhachev considers himself to be the best lightweight in the division and seems highly confident in his abilities. The young Dagestani also predicted a third-round finish of the upcoming bout against Oliveira in Abu Dhabi ending in his victory.

Many fans also expect Makhachev to dominate his Brazilian rival by utilizing his strong wrestling base and it isn't surprising that the matchmakers have him as a betting in this matchup.

According to several sportsbooks, Islam Makhachev will enter the bout at UFC 280 as a sizeable betting favorite to capture the lightweight gold against Charles Oliveira. Makhachev, 30, is currently listed as a -155 favorite against the Brazilian, who comes back as a +135 underdog on popular sportsbook DraftsKing.

While Islam Makhachev can certainly get his hands raised, the odds have also come as a surprise to many. This is considering the remarkable toughness Oliveira has displayed in recent years.

The Brazilian is riding an impressive 11-fight win streak with three straight finishes against Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler in his last three outings.

The Brazilian will enter the upcoming championship bout looking to reclaim his lightweight throne after being stripped of the title for missing weight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

It is fair to say that the upcoming lightweight title bout at UFC 280 will mark the toughest challenge of both men's careers. Both lightweights are specialists on the ground and have made significant improvements in their stand-up over the years. It also promises to be a highly intriguing matchup for fans and full of fireworks.

