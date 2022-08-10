"This is embarassing" - Islam Makhachev says Charles Oliveira took title fight against him only because UFC threatened to give it to Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev claimed that Charles Oliveira was forced into accepting the title fight against him after the UFC threatened to give Michael Chandler his spot.

Makhachev appeared on the latest episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC show to talk about his upcoming fight at UFC 280. During the interview, Makhachev alleged that Oliveira made several excuses and demands before the fight was booked. The only reason 'do Bronx' agreed, according to Makhchev, was because the UFC gave him no choice:

"He said, 'Islam has to fight one more time,' or something like this. But the UFC told him. 'Hey, if you [don't] take this fight, we're gonna give the chance to Michael Chandler. That's why he [took] this fight."

Makhachev also called the Brazilian "embarrassing" for wanting to pursue money fights against Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor instead of fighting contenders.

"For me, this is embarrassing when [the] UFC lightweight champion asks [to fight] someone like Nate Diaz or Conor McGregor, who won five years ago..." Makhachev stated. "He tried to go Diaz or McGregor, but he forgot my name. And when they asked about me, he said he needs money or something like this, but when he fought Dustin [Poirier] and Justin Gaethje, he didn't think about money."

Charles Oliveira sends warning to Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira finds himself as the betting underdog for his upcoming championship bout against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

However, the Brazilian has warned Makhachev and his team that their "arrogance" is going to lead to their downfall. In a subtitled interview with MMA Hoje, the former UFC lightweight champ said:

"They’re being arrogant, and that’s what will kill them. The arrogance from their manager, from former fighters will kill them. No one will ever hit me harder than life already hit me. I’m a guy that escaped a heart-blowing condition. Rheumatism on my bones that even the doctor said I would never fight again. I’m coming to your house, my friend, to fight you. To make history and keep my legacy going as the UFC lightweight champion. You’re talking a lot of sh-t. Like I’ve always respected all of you. But you better pay attention, so don’t cry about it later. That’s all I have to say."

