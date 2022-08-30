"It's gonna be like iron touch together, like sparks" - Islam Makhachev predicts how upcoming clash with Charles Oliveira is likely to play out  

Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira will take place at UFC 280 towards the end of October. The match-up is highly anticipated, with both men coming into the fight with extensive unbeaten streaks.

Makhachev is confident of his chances of victory, having stated on several occasions that he feels that he will dominate Oliveira. Recently, while speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, the Russian went into detail about what he thinks will happen when the two fighters clash in Abu Dhabi.

Makhachev said the following:

"If Charles is going to come to Dubai, or Abu Dhabi in very good shape, it's going to be like iron. When they touch together, sparks, you know? When I touch Charles, it's going to be always sparks. If he comes in very good shape."

Watch the interview below from 23:44:

Fans will be hoping that Islam Makhachev is correct in his prediction of the fight. Sparks flying everywhere will make for an entertaining fight, and one that fans will no doubt remember.

Islam Makhachev is fully confident he will smash Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Islam Makhachev is confident he has the ability to beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

However, he does not believe that he will just win the fight. Makhachev feels that he will dominate and smash 'Do Bronx'. The Russian star appeared on the DC & RC show hosted by Daniel Cormier on ESPN MMA, and was asked whether he truly believed he would 'smash' Oliveira.

"Of course, I really believe it. Because, brother he lose in the UFC seven times. He's not going to be upset if he lose one more time. People finish him seven times in the UFC, and this guy is champion of my division, I am very upset."

Watch the interview below from 6:55:

Islam Makhachev pointed to the fact that Oliveira has only gotten finishes against opponents who are strikers, and that 'Do Bronx' will struggle against a grappler such as himself. The confidence is through the roof for the man hailing from Dagestan.

Makhachev will look to succeed his longtime friend and training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov and become the next UFC champion from Dagestan. He is fighting in front of his 'home fans', given that the fight is taking place in Abu Dhabi, and Makhachev will hope not to disappoint all those who come to see him.

