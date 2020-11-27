Islam Makhachev: When Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege got knocked out in the UFC

If one is to believe Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Ramazanovich Makhachev is the future. For the uninitiated, Islam Makhachev is a Russian mixed martial artist who competes in the UFC lightweight division and is currently ranked #13 in the UFC lightweight rankings.

The highly-rated prospect is on a six-fight win streak inside the Octagon and looks set to be a title contender soon. Islam Makhachev has 18 wins and just one loss in his professional career. His teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov has stated on multiple occasions that Islam will one day become the UFC lightweight champion.

Makhachev was set to headline a UFC event for the first time against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 14.

Unfortunately, he was forced to pull out at the last moment due to staph infection, and Paul Felder replaced him. Makhachev recently took to Twitter to apologize to his fans for failing to make it to the fight.

Injuries and illnesses is part of the game, and there is nothing we can do. My apologies to all fans and supporters around the world who’s been waiting for this fight. I’ll be back soon 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/bpcxkfSJpK — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 10, 2020

The fighter from Dagestan is now working towards his recovery and plans to get back inside the cage as soon as possible.

Islam Makhachev signed with the UFC on October 2, 2014. Since making his debut in May 2015, Makhachev has gone on to beat some really talented fighters inside the Octagon. He's beaten the likes of Leo Kuntz, Chris Wade, Nik Lentz, Gleison Tibau, Kajan Johnson, Arman Tsarukyan, and Davi Ramos in the UFC lightweight division. This brings us to the solitary loss in his professional career.

Islam Makhachev's only loss inside the Octagon

At UFC 192 on October 3, 2015, Makhachev dropped the only fight of his career, succumbing to a first-round TKO loss against Adriano Martins. In his second Octagon appearance, then 23-year-old Islam Makhachev took on Martins in a lightweight clash. The fight started on equal footing and Makhachev looked good on his feet, hitting his opponent with a kick to the body and a hard left hook.

However, a minute into the first round, Islam Makhachev tried to force the issue by looking to land a haymaker. He went for a couple of nasty overhands but missed just slightly. By now, Martins was anticipating the overhand. The third time Islam swung for the fences, Martins ducked right under and landed an overhand of his own which instantly sent Makhachev crashing down on the mat. Before Martins could inflict further damage, the referee stepped in and stopped the fight.

Check out the video of the knockout below.

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Islam Makhachev will become the next UFC lightweight champion

In an appearance on the Real Quick With Mike Swick Podcast, Khabib Nurmagomedov praised his AKA teammate and fellow UFC Lightweight, Islam Makhachev, and predicted that the latter will reign over the 155lbs division in the future.

He just needs one, maybe two more fights – In my opinion, he deserves a UFC main event. He has to fight maybe one or two main events with top, high-level guys, and he can become a big star.

Because I believe in his skills. I believe he has championship heart. And right now, he’s young. By the end of the next year, I think he can come into the top-5 of the Lightweight division. I really believe this. (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Not just Khabib but his late father and trainer Abdulmanap, who also trained Islam, predicted that Makhachev is the next big thing in the UFC after his son. He said that he believes Islam Makhachev will one day go on to replace Khabib.

"I think Islam can beat anyone. He's younger, hungrier, and he should take Khabib's place. That way I solidify my coaching abilities. So Khabib retires and another champion emerges who's also my student."

Time will tell if Islam Makhachev can make it to the pinnacle of the 155lbs division and make Khabib's prediction come true but one thing's for sure, he's certainly on the right path.