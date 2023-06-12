Israel Adesanya opened up about Francis Ngannou's decision to join the PFL and the criticism he has received since leaving the UFC.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Adesanya shared his thoughts on Ngannou receiving a lucrative deal with the PFL and what he can accomplish in growing MMA in Africa. He mentioned that he was proud of the former UFC heavyweight champion for staying true to his beliefs.

'The Last Stylebender' said:

"I'm proud of him because his story is very unique from before the UFC, very unique. And he's paving his own way, signed with the PFL. The story's not over yet. I think everyone needs to chill. Everyone needs to chill and just watch."

'Izzy' also addressed UFC president Dana White's claims that 'The Predator' would never fight in the promotion again. He mentioned that he even envisions the former heavyweight champion completing his deal with the PFL and returning to the UFC in the future, saying:

"He never just quits and again, look, Dana said some stuff in the past, 'Women would never fight in the UFC.' It's on video, look where we are now. 'Francis will never fight in the UFC again.' I think might do what he does and come back and they'll pay him what he deserves, what he's earned because they f**ked him for a long time."

It will be interesting to see whether Adesanya's prediction is correct and Ngannou returns to the UFC after his PFL deal is up or for a special cross-promotion bout for a fight with Jon Jones.

Israel Adesanya wants Netflix to bid for his Stylebender documentary

Israel Adesanya had an eventful weekend as he recently debuted his Stylebender documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion expressed his excitement for the debut of his documentary and also sent out a tweet to Netflix asking them to be the highest bidder. He mentioned that he hope that they purchase the documentary for their streaming service as he believes it is inspirational.

He wrote:

"@netflix, please be the highest bidder for my documentary. Young men need to see this film."

