Israel Adesanya issues threat to Yoel Romero at UFC 248 weigh-ins

Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero at the UFC 248 weigh-ins

The UFC 248 early weigh-ins took place on Friday at the UFC host hotel in Las Vegas, followed by the ceremonial one at the T-Mobile Arena later in the evening.

This weekend's event will take place at the same venue, where Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya will defend his title against No.3 ranked Challenger Yoel Romero in the main event.

Adesanya vs. Romero weigh-in

Both the fighters made weight for the headlining Championship bout. Adesanya, who was the first to hit the scale, weighed in at 184.5 pounds. Romero, on the other hand, showed up with little less than 20 minutes left on the weigh-in clocks but he hit the mark, making him eligible to win the 185-pound belt.

Going into the fight week, Romero said he was weighing 198 pounds. With only 4 days left for him to cut down weight, many questioned whether he would be able to pull it off. His previous record of missing weight in two back-to-back title-shot fights against Luke Rockhold and Robert Whittaker added to the doubts.

However, Romero himself denied having any issues with cutting weight this time and referred to the many other instances when he did make it with ease.

At the weigh-ins, Champion Adesanya sent out a subtle but significant warning to his opponent.

"I said I'm a man that can do both: I can talk and I can walk. But time for talking is over, man. Time for talking is over."

Romero decided to hold his words during the intense stare-off between the two fighters.

The fight will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 7. Read about where and when to catch the event live here.