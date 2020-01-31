Israel Adesanya promises to hunt Jon Jones down, no matter what weight class he is in

It does not matter what weight class Jon Jones is in, Israel Adesanya is confident about hunting him down.

In a recent chat with Submission Radio, the UFC Middleweight Champion said that weight has never been a problem for him, and if he has to fight Jones in a higher weight class, he will happily do so.

Israel Adesanya: I'll come see you when it's time

While speaking to BT Sport recently, Jones said that Adesanya does not want to fight him, and he probably will not have to because Jones is likely to move up to Heavyweight soon. Adesanya, on the other hand, is saying just the opposite. He is positive about facing 'Bones' in the future, irrespective of any current weight difference.

"I saw something on Instagram that by the time he goes to heavyweight the fight will be – who gives a (expletive) about weight? I’ve never given a (expletive) about weight. Since when? It’s never been an issue for me. I’ve been a heavyweight in boxing, in kickboxing. I’ll do it in again in MMA. So, it’s never been an issue for me. He can try and run to heavyweight, but I’ll chase him down. I’ll hunt him down if I have to."

But he is in no hurry for the fight. Right now, Adesanya is focused on defending his title several times before he moves to a different weight class. His first title defense is on March 7 at UFC 248 against Yoel Romero. He intends to keep fighting in this division till he is satisfied, and then will surely come after Jones when the time is right.

"Yeah, let him go to heavyweight. Right now, I’m working at middleweight. If he wants to come, he can skip the line if he comes down to middleweight. I’ve said that already. But I’m sure he can’t do that because his frame won’t let him. So, let me do my work, shut the (expletive) up, and I’ll come see you when it’s time."

Jones is also scheduled for his Light Heavyweight title defense fight with Dominick Reyes a week from now at UFC 247. Adesanya thinks Jones should concentrate on his own fight instead of talking about him and trying to snatch away the limelight, because Dominick is a 'big problem' for Jones as well. But no matter who wins in that fight, 'The Last Stylebender' would still come for Jones.