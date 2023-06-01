Israel Adesanya recently reacted to the horrifying news of a Louisiana teenager disappearing after jumping overboard a sunset cruise ship on a dare in the Bahamas.

Cameron Robbins, who recently graduated from University, was celebrating graduation with fellow students on the trip to Nassau. The 18-year-old hasn't been found since jumping into the waters despite a large-scale effort to locate him.

As news of his disappearance went viral online, Israel Adesanya reacted to the outlandish reason behind Robbins jumping overboard a ship at night and quote tweeted:

"It’s a prank bro” era. #darwinism"

As the UFC middleweight champion credited the theory of natural selection for making Cameron Robbins take the dare, fans and Twitter users reacted to Adesanya's take in the comments section.

One fan joked that the teenager might be at the legendary lost city of Atlantis, stating:

"Maybe he's at the Atlantis embassy seeing asylum."

Another fan chimed in:

"It is a natural selection, according to Charles Darwin."

One user speculated that Robbins was eaten by a shark, stating:

"Bro is shark food."

One user slammed Israel Adesanya for being crude and wrote:

"Be mindful of his grieving family, homie."

Another user joined in, stating:

"Very empathetic for his family, well done."

One fan wrote:

"Survival of the fittest."

Another fan wrote:

"Lmao the memes write themselves."

One fan wrote:

"Don't worry he's on his green arrow arc… he will hopefully return safely"

Another fan wrote:

"Gotta let nature take its course sometimes. Have a feeling we finna be losing a big portion of 13-23 year olds in the next 10 years."

What is Israel Adesanya talking about? The full story of Cameron Robbins, the boy who jumped off a cruise ship

Israel Adesanya recently reacted to the shocking news of Cameron Robbins jumping off a ship at night and disappearing into shark-infested waters. The report detailed how the teenager accepted a dare given to him by his friends and ended up lost at sea.

As mentioned above, Robbins was celebrating his graduation with some friends on a trip to Nassau, Bahamas. The Louisiana teenagers were staying at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort and decided to go on a sunset party cruise just hours after their arrival yesterday evening.

According to reports, Cameron Robbins jumped into the ocean on a dare near Athol Island at around 9:40 p.m. and was last seen splashing frantically in the dark a few feet away from the ship before vanishing.

Footage shows Cameron Robbins, 18, who jumped off a cruise ship in the Bahamas as a dare on Wednesday 5/24/23. He has still not been found and the search has been suspended.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) and the US Coast Guard Southeast have mounted a large-scale search effort. However, the boy hasn't been found yet. The Coast Guard has called off its search after scouring over 325 square miles.

According to Commodore Raymond King of the RBDF, the waters Robbins plunged into are "really shark-infested," and there are speculations that a shark may have gotten him.

One user noted:

"Haunting, but you can see the exact moment the shark gets him. Tragic & scary in every way."

