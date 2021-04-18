Israel Adesanya reacts to Robert Whittaker's superb display in win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24

Following Robert Whittaker's exceptional win at UFC Vegas 24, Israel Adesanya took to Twitter to react to his former opponent's dominant win over Kelvin Gastelum.

Taking to Twitter, the reigning UFC middleweight champion took a shot at Whittaker, despite praising him for his performance. Izzy went on to label Whittaker as his "son" and gave him props for the performance that was on display against Gastelum.

Here's what Israel Adesanya tweeted out after Robert Whittaker's UFC Vegas 24 win:

Good job my son. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 18, 2021

In his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, The Reaper finally claimed it was time for him to have a go again at Adesanya for a title rematch. At UFC 243, in 2019, Adesanya won the UFC middleweight title by beating Whittaker in brutal fashion and has been king of the 185-lbs division since then.

However, after Whittaker's third straight win in the division, The Reaper has now finally called for his rightful title shot against Israel Adesanya.

Following his loss to The Last Stylebender, Whittaker bounced back with wins over Darren Till and Jared Cannonier and has now put away Kelvin Gastelum for his third consecutive victory at middleweight.

Will we see Stylebender vs the Reaper next 🤔 #UFCVegas24 pic.twitter.com/o0j6y6JxGe — UFC (@ufc) April 18, 2021

When could Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker cross paths in a rematch?

Israel Adesanya might be on the back of his first loss at the moment but he remains the man to beat at middleweight. In his quest to capture the UFC light heavyweight title, The Last Stylebender was stopped by reigning champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

Izzy is now expected to make his way back to middleweight and focus on the 185-lbs division for a while. After successful title defenses against Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa, Israel Adesanya will hopefully once again cross paths with Robert Whittaker inside the octagon.

The #1 contender has made it known that he wants to fight Adesanya in September or October and has called for a fight in either New Zealand or Australia. It remains to be seen what decisions will be made by the UFC in regards to the title rematch.

Given their frosty relationship with each other, if the two fighters do get a shot at each other again, fans can expect fireworks from the very first second.