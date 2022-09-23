"Father time is the winner of everything" - Israel Adesanya reveals additions to training regime to cope with 'getting older'

After spending over a decade in combat sports and seemingly still at the top of his game, Israel Adesanya has revealed a simple training regime that helps him stay sharp as he ages.

With a record of 23-1 in the sport, 'The Last Stylebender' has been a sensation in mixed martial arts since making the full-time jump back in 2016. The former kickboxer left the sport behind him with a high-level 75 wins, 5 losses, and 0 draws, and has used his striking expertise to dominate inside the cage.

In a clip posted to his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya showcases a small portion of his training—ahead of his long-awaited clash against Alex Pereira—which has helped him improve his speed and reactions over time.

"Testing and improving my reaction time because I'm getting older. Father time is the winner of everything. So yeah, I'm getting older, so I have to keep my reaction up, so that's why I'm doing this kind of training just to keep my eyes, my Sharingan sharp."

Adesanya is preparing to make his 14th walk into the octagon, but despite his dominance in the middleweight division since arriving in the UFC, his next outing will be against no ordinary opponent.

Heavy-hitting Alex Pereira was put on the fast track for a title shot and rightfully earned it when he knocked out Sean Strickland last time out. The Brazilian twice beat the 185lb champion during their time in kickboxing and hopes to score another knockout against 'Izzy' and snatch the middleweight throne in the process.

Check out how Adesanya continues to improve his speed and reaction time in the video below.

How can Israel Adesanya finally beat Alex Pereira?

Although he fell short on two occasions, Israel Adesanya has a clear understanding of how to overcome the fearful Alex Pereira and aims to do that when they clash on November 12.

Despite coming up short in their two previous bouts, the 33-year-old has openly claimed that he was robbed by the judges in their first encounter against 'Poatan' and was comfortably winning the second before being viciously knocked out.

Similar to his recent performances inside the octagon, Adesanya has a chance to retain his title if he picks Pereira apart from the outside with well-timed leg kicks and jabs, attempting to avoid huge shots and resetting anytime he's in danger.

