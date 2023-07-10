Israel Adesanya reveals the promise Donald Trump made to him at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya has revealed a promise made to him by Donald Trump after bumping into the former US president at UFC 290.

Trump has appeared a number of UFC events in recent years and did so once again last weekend as a special guest of Dana White. The 45th president is an avid fight fan and has recieved endorsements from stars such as White, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Adesanya was also cageside on the night to support his teammates Alexander Volkanovski and Dan Hooker as well as eye up his next challenger. Dricus du Plessis and Robert Whittaker faced off to decide the No.1 contender for the middleweight title, and the South African stunned fans by finishing 'The Reaper' in the second round.

'The Last Stylebender' then entered the cage for an intense faceoff with du Plessis as the pair began the build up to their upcoming title bout.

Somebody who already has their ticket for the future fight should they want it is Donald Trump. Adesanya revealed on Instagram that he had spoken to Trump, who assured the Nigerian-New Zealander he would be cageside the next time he steps into the octagon.

He shared:

"I'm coming to your next fight." - Donald Trump"

Israel Adesanya's Instagram story

Dricus du Plessis unhappy with Israel Adesanya's use of the N-word during faceoff

Following his stunning win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, Dricus du Plessis faced off with Israel Adesanya inside the octagon.

The pair shared a heated exchange, with the middleweight champ opting to use the N-word on multiple occasions. Following the event, 'Stillknocks' sat down with the press to give his thoughts on Adesanya.

According to the South African, 'Izzy's flamboyant used of the N-word is proof is he acting like a "clown," not a champion. He said:

"Even he [Israel Adesanya] sees me as a champion already," said Du Plessis. "Even he knows I'm the champion. And now that he sees me in the cage, he knows what a force I am. He can feel the energy and I can feel how insignificant he is to me when we'll get in that cage."

The 29-year-old added:

"He's behaving like a clown in there. That's not how a champion behaves. That's now how a man behaves. He's behaving like a child. Conduct yourself like a champion. There are people looking up to you, and you're behaving like that. Nah. If that sells tickets, good for him. I'll sell tickets my way. I'm genuine. I'm a man, an I'll behave like a man."

Catch du Plessis' post-fight presser here:

