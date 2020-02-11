Israel Adesanya says that Jon Jones looked washed-up in his UFC 247 performance

The UFC 247 main event saw Jon Jones narrowly survive Dominick Reyes as the former once again successfully retained his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Jones' controversial win has certainly received some backlash since and one man who believes that 'Bones' looked washed-up in his win over Reyes is non-other than reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya says Jon Jones looked washed up at UFC 247

Adesanya and Jones have been going back and forth against each other for quite some time now and following the conclusion of UFC 247, Adesanya didn't waste much time in responding to Jones' performance.

While speaking to Sporting News recently, Adesanya claimed that although Jones tried his best in turning up in the fifth round against Reyes, it was significantly different from his own fifth-round against Kelvin Gastelum. (H/T: MMA Mania)

Adesanya told Sporting News,

"I’ve seen him. I’ve seen what I needed to see. In the fifth round, he tried to turn it on, but he couldn’t. Compare his fifth round to my fifth round against Kelvin Gastelum; there’s a difference.”

Adesanya added that Jones looked washed up in his UFC 247 performance and his best years are behind him. Despite winning the rounds against Reyes, Jones was barely doing anything significant, claimed Adesanya.

"He’s washed up. He’s done. His best years are behind him. He’s still great, but he’s washed up now. He wasn’t doing s—. He was winning the rounds, but it wasn’t really doing s—. He was trying, but there’s levels to this.”

What's next for Israel Adesanya?

Adesanya will be defending his UFC Middleweight Championship against Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 248 on the 8th April, 2020.