Israel Adesanya takes a shot at Paulo Costa's "suspicious" recovery from 9-month injury

R. Nath Published Jan 17, 2020

Paulo Costa is one of the fighters who fans go after the most for the potential use of PEDs. While there has been no conclusive proof that he has taken these substances, most people cite his incredible physical condition as evidence of having taken PEDs.

Either way, Costa has been on a tear in the UFC and after Israel Adesanya's emphatic UFC Middleweight title win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, the Brazilian was called out by Adesanya - being the clear-cut contender who was next in line for a title shot.

However, a month or so later, it was revealed that he had a bicep injury and would be out for 8-9 months. Due to that, Adesanya didn't want to wait and immediately called out Yoel Romero (the man Costa last defeated) for his first title defense. The Kiwi Champion and the Cuban contender will go at it in the headliner of UFC 248.

However, Adesanya took to social media to take a shot at Paulo Costa for reportedly claiming that he's ok and will be back sooner than expected. He posted a video on Twitter and said:

"I want to know something. How do you get over a nine-month possible bicep injury in three months?" Adesanya said.

It'll certainly be suspicious if Paulo Costa were to return that soon. Either way, we can't see him getting a title shot till the middle of the year. As mentioned, the Middleweight title will next be on the line on March 7th at UFC 248. It's an exciting card that will also feature a co-main event Strawweight title bout between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

2020 is already shaping up to be great with some incredible fights set to take place in the first quarter alone! It's safe to assume that Paulo Costa will be Octagon-side for UFC 248.