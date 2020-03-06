Israel Adesanya takes another shot at Paulo Costa getting 'popped' by USADA

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

Israel Adesanya was originally supposed to face Paulo Costa after UFC 243. The confrontation between the two seemed to indicate that The Last Stylebender had an opponent set in stone, but an untimely injury meant forced Costa onto the sidelines.

As a result, Adesanya told the UFC that he wanted to face the "scariest man" in the Middleweight Division - Yoel Romero. It's a big fight that could cement his legacy but Adesanya knows that if he can beat Yoel Romero, then it's Costa who awaits him next.

Costa has been trying to return earlier than scheduled, with Dana White revealing that the Brazilian tried to get a fake doctor to clear him early. However, the UFC President confirmed that Costa will get a title shot when he's fit to return.

In a media scrum (H/T MMAJunkie.com) ahead of UFC 248, Adesanya discussed Paulo Costa, stating:

“I called him (out) after the last fight, but then – come on, man."

Adesanya also stated that he's going to "pop him" before USADA does, hinting directly at the accusations of Costa taking Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs).

“I’m going to pop that (expletive) before USADA does, I swear to God. I want to be the first one to do it.

“He’s next in line, but I might not give him any mind (during my post-fight interview). I’ve already done that in Melbourne. The promo is already there, if you will. If you try something stupid, I’ll pop him again.”

The upcoming fight between Adesanya and Romero, meanwhile, promises to be an exciting one. Even if Adesanya loses, there seems to be an inevitability about him facing Costa down the line.