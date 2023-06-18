Israel Adesanya tweets one-word reaction to Jared Cannonier making middleweight history

The UFC Vegas 75 headliner - Jared Cannonier vs. Marvin Vettori - drew a reaction from the current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

The Saturday night main event proved to be an entertaining back-and-forth fight. Vettori went toe-to-toe against Cannonier in a five-round war at the UFC Apex Facility in Paradise, Nevada.

The fight was a thrilling 25-minute affair where Cannonier landed huge blows on Vettori throughout. But 'The Italian Dram' showed his grit, managing to last the whole five rounds despite taking heavy damage.

In the end, 'The Killa Gorilla' got his hand raised via unanimous decision as the three judges scored the fight 49-45, 49-45, and 48-46 in his favor.

Cannonier made history by breaking the UFC record for the most significant strikes landed in a UFC middleweight bout. The 39-year-old landed 241 significant blows on his opponent during the course of the 25-minute contest.

Israel Adesanya has shared the octagon with both Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier. 'The Last Stylebender' first locked horns with Vettori in April 2018, where the New Zealander walked away with a split-decision victory.

Their second encounter took place at UFC 263 in June 2021, this time with the UFC title at stake. Once again, Adesanya got the better of 'The Italian Dream' with a dominant unanimous decision win.

Cannonier and Adesanya fought for the middleweight title at UFC 276 in July 2022. 'The Killa Gorilla' was outclassed by the champion for the majority of the five-round fight and ended up on the losing side via unanimous decision.

Jared Cannonier vs. Marvin Vettori: Watch the 39-year-old's reaction to breaking the UFC record

Jared Cannonier's 241 significant strikes against Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75 marked the fourth highest by an athlete in a single UFC fight.

In his post-fight octagon interview, Paul Felder informed 'The Killa Gorilla' about his achievement.

Reacting to the news, Cannonier revealed that he intended to increase his striking volume and welcomed the new UFC record for most significant strikes in a middleweight bout:

"After the Adesanya fight, my goal was to increase my output and I'm an effective striker. So, most significant strikes in middleweight history, I'll take that notch in my belt, maybe help submit myself in history," said Jared Cannonier.

Check out Jared Cannonier's post-fight octagon interview below:

