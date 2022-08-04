"It caused a public fight between Khabib and Jon Jones'- Chael Sonnen says being surpassed by Alexander Volkanovski in the P4P list matters to Kamaru Usman

Chael Sonnen recently stated that being dethroned by Alexander Volkanovski on the pound-for-pound list matters to Kamaru Usman. He added that the same issue caused a public dispute between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones.

Usman is currently the No.1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. However, Volkanovski is a close second. His recent win against Max Holloway at UFC 276 further added to the claim of him being the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world right now.

While Sonnen noted that Volkanovski has passed Usman as the No.1 fighter on the list, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' remains at the top of the actual chart. Here's what Sonnen said:

"He lost the ranking. They put Volkanovski over him. Now we agree as a community to accept whatever comes out on that list, whatever that list says is our pound-fpr-pound number one, we accept it. They can't fight for it, they can't prove it, there's not a tournament, you can't contest but we accept it. Now I have to accept it, Volkanovski is number one, kamaru Usman is number two."

'The Bad Guy' further added that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones had a debate regarding who is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world when they were both at the top of their games. Hence, it's important to the top fighters in the world.

"But that's new. And I do not believe that's sitting well with him. That might sound small to you but it caused a public fight between Khabib and Jon Jones. It matters. To the few names to make it to the top of that list, it matters. It keeps them up at night, it gets them up in the morning, it drives them."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Alexander Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman:

Kamaru Usman returns to action at UFC 280 against Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman is set to return to action later this month as he takes on Leon Edwards in a rematch at UFC 280. The duo will collide at the main event of the pay-per-view, which will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The duo have previously fought in 2015, with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' claiming a decision win. Both fighters have been unbeaten since that contest.

Kamaru Usman has already become champion and defended his title five times in that period. Leon Edwards has won nine out of his last ten fights, with his other clash against Belal Muhammad ending in a no-contest due to an accidental eye-poke.

Fans will keep a close eye on who comes out on top when two of the best welterweights clash later this month.

