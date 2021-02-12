"Would be fun if we could pull it off" - Dana White hints that two welterweights could coach in the next TUF season

During an interview with Tony Mui, UFC President Dana White shared further details on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. White has announced that he and his promoter have reached out to two welterweight fighters for next season's TUF.

While it is yet to be revealed who the two welterweight fighters will be, the popular belief is Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are the most likely options. There have been talks of a fight between the two former best friends for years now and the UFC could aim to set up the fight, via The Ultimate Fighter.

Dana White also added that filming for The Ultimate Fighter will begin this summer, meaning that a potential fight between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal could occur in the second half of 2021. However, as things stand, Masvidal and Covington are yet to be confirmed as the two coaches for The Ultimate Fighter.

Here is what Dana White has said in regards to The Ultimate Fighter:

White tells @MrTonyMui that filming for the next Ultimate Fighter season will begin in the summer and that they have approached two fighters in the welterweight division about being the coaches. White said it would be "two guys that would be fun if we could pull it off". — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 11, 2021

It is also to be noted that Dana White has mentioned that the two coaches are regarded as two guys who would be fun and could pull off TUF.

Coincidentally enough, both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are among two of the most popular fighters in the UFC's welterweight division and are also quite famous for their work outside of the Octagon.

Could Dana White book Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington as the coaches for The Ultimate Fighter?

With Kamaru Usman set to defend the UFC welterweight championship against Gilbert Burns this weekend at UFC 258, the loser of the upcoming title fight will likely be out of contention to become a coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Every L is a reminder and every W is an inspiration #theresurrection pic.twitter.com/OHORENbe1L — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 4, 2021

The only potential options left are Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, Colby Covington, and Jorge Masvidal. With top contender Leon Edwards set to fight Khamzat Chimaev, it is unlikely the UFC will give a platform such as The Ultimate Fighter to either of those men.

Hence, the UFC could turn to Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal for TUF. The two men have made it clear that they want to fight each other sooner rather than later. The winner of this showdown could decide the next challenger for the UFC welterweight championship.