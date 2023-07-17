“It was just in order for me to put pen on paper” - Francis Ngannou accuses UFC of trying to trick him with bogus contract during failed negotiations

Francis Ngannou recently addressed the claims regarding his fighter pay in the UFC and the tactics used in his negotiations with the promotion.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Ngnnanou spoke about the contract negotiations with the UFC and whether the numbers were accurate for what he could have earned if he re-signed. He mentioned that the contract was inaccurate as it wasn't a guarantee that he would earn the same amount in each fight.

He said:

"There was a trick there and it was just in order for me to put pen on paper. And then, there was one big number and behind it there was nothing, the paper was blank pretty much...I'm sure you're gonna say like, 'eight million time three fights.' No, that's not what it was...Just like to pull some number up and like wanna impress you to get you signed."

'The Predator' also clarified whether he will earn more money for his upcoming boxing bout with lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury than his UFC fights combined. He didn't hesitate to confirm and mentioned that he wasn't making a lot of money in the UFC.

"Definitely, yes. Oh, 100 per cent yes," added Ngannou. "I mean, I didn't make that much in my entire UFC career basically after turning down all those contract that could have made me more money. But yes, if we counted, absolutely [more money to fight Fury]."

It will be interesting to see whether more fighters take notice of what Ngannou managed to achieve with his deals after departing the UFC and follow suit.

Tyson Fury issues a warning to Francis Ngannou ahead of boxing bout

Tyson Fury didn't waste any time in issuing a warning to Francis Ngannou ahead of their upcoming heavyweight boxing clash in Saudi Arabia on October 28.

The heavyweight boxing champion uploaded a video to his Instagram story, where he warned the former UFC heavyweight champion that he intends to finish him in the ring. He mentioned that 'The Predator' will be getting knocked out in their bout and intends to make an example out of him, saying:

"Yeah! Ngannou, you're getting it you big dosser, you're getting knocked out. You big stiff dossy, you're getting knocked out!"

