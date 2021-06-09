"It's going in the right direction" - Dana White reveals the date for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega and hints at a potential location for the event

Dana White has confirmed that the upcoming UFC featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will take place at UFC 266. Following the conclusion of the ongoing season of The Ultimate Fighter, the two coaches on this season's TUF are expected to share the octagon.

During his most recent interview with Submission Radio, Dana White confirmed the date for the next UFC featherweight title fight, without revealing many details.

"Yeah, that is [UFC] 266," said Dana White.

Dana White was further asked about a potential location for the UFC 266 pay-per-view. The UFC president was questioned about whether his organization could return to London for the Volkanovski vs. Ortega fight card.

White stated that there is nothing confirmed on where UFC 266 could take place, since the event is scheduled for the end of September. However, White did confirm that things seem to be going in the right direction.

The UFC president also does not know if he will be able to host events in Canada or Australia, but everything else seems to be heading in the right direction for White's promotion.

"[UFC] 266 we still don't know yet. You know, you're talking about end of September for that fight so, you know, who knows? Listen, everything looks like it's going in the right direction. I don't know about Canada and Australia but everything else looks like it's going in the right direction."

Dana White has reportedly been trying to bring the UFC back to the UK since the beginning of the pandemic

It has been confirmed that UFC president Dana White is trying to bring his organization back into the United Kingdom for the first time in months. A recent report suggested that Darren Till's return fight against Derek Brunson could take place in London.

A recent report suggested that Till vs. Brunson was being moved to the UFC 266 pay-per-view and that there have been talks of transferring the entire fight card to London. Nothing has yet been confirmed regarding the UFC 266 PPV, except that Jan Blachowicz is scheduled to defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira at the event.

