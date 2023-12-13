"It’s mine"- When Laura Sanko clinched Daniel Cormier's title and proceeded to taunt him after winning the UFC 263 bull riding competition

Laura Sanko has become a prominent figure in the UFC, gaining recognition as a former professional fighter who now frequently features on the UFC broadcast team.

In 2017, 'Fancy' joined the commentary crew for 'Dana White’s Contender Series.' In February this year, Sanko made history as the MMA promotion's first female color commentator in the modern era during the UFC Vegas 68 event.

Sanko holds a regular position on the pre-fight weigh-in shows alongside fellow members of the broadcasting team, including former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier, lightweight fighter Paul Felder and Din Thomas, among others. Known for their collaborative humor, Sanko and 'DC' often engage in friendly banters during the show.

One such incident occurred during the UFC 263 weigh-in show in June 2021 when Sanko, alongside other presenters, took part in a mechanical bull riding competition, with 'Fancy' emerging as the victorious rider.

After winning the competition, Sanko was awarded Cormier's champion belt, a prop featured in the weigh-in show. When discussing the event, the 41-year-old female commentator playfully teased Cormier for his absence during the show:

"'DC' look at this [the belt] alright, it's back where it belongs. You aren't even here to defend your belt. Do you know where it went? It went to the real home, the atomweight weigh-in show champion. There's no way you could've done what I just did. The fact that you're not here speaks volumes about your character, didn't even come to defend it. It's mine."

When Dana White dubbed Laura Sanko the "Ronda Rousey of Commentary"

Laura Sanko marked her debut as a UFC pay-per-view commentator at UFC 293 in September, leaving a noteworthy impression on UFC CEO Dana White.

In a press conference later that month, White openly conveyed his deep appreciation for Sanko's mic skills:

"She knew everything about every kid here and she watched every single fight that you could watch on all the kids that were on the card. She's a true professional, she knows she's like the Ronda Rousey, you know, of commentating. She knows she's first, she knows she's carrying the banner for women to break into this role."

