"It's a pretty bada** facility" - Aljamain Sterling describes what Joe Rogan's Texas studio premises look like 

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was in awe at Joe Rogan's Texas-based studio. 'Funk Master' appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience show last week and after returning home, the 32-year-old posted a video on his channel describing the facility.

The main topic of discussion between the pair was Sterling's rise to the top of the bantamweight division. The champion discussed his recent neck surgery and how, once healed, it allowed him to raise his level in the octagon.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aljamain Sterling shared details of his trip to Texas and his thoughts on the JRE studio.

"Now being out here in Texas, everything's a little more dialled in and organized. The mat space, the bags, a sauna, a float tank, ice and cold plunge tub, gymnastic tumbling mat that felt like it was 50 yards. It was a huge long tumbling mat. The otherside was the mat's and the bags. They had a kitchen, a hot yoga room and then obviously the studio. It's a pretty bada** facility. Literally anything you can think of for health and wellness is right there."

The studio now speaks to the level of success of Rogan's podcast, which has come a long way since its humble beginnings. Starting in 2009, the home of the JRE podcast had many different locations. The podcast was originally based out of comedy clubs, his own home and an LA studio.

In 2020, the 54-year-old signed an exclusive deal with Spotify. A brand-new facility was built in Texas and Rogan moved himself, his family and the podcast there.

Watch Aljamain Sterling discuss being at Joe Rogan's Texas facility here:

Aljamain Sterling continues to be impressed by the growth of Joe Rogan and his podcast

In the same video, 'Aljo' admitted that seeing Rogan's podcast grow to that level is nothing short of impressive. The bantamweight champion revealed it's even provided him with the motivation to strive for more of his own success.

Rogan's exclusive deal with Spotify in 2020 reportedly earned the JRE host $200 million. After appearing on an episode last week, Sterling praised Joe Rogan's efforts to grow the show from what started as nothing more than friendly conversation between him and his friends.

“More credit to Joe, ‘cause for him to start that by doing the podcast, just for fun with a couple of his buddies, and just kind of like just sh*ts and giggles, and then for what it has turned into, It’s nothing short of impressive. And I think if people get the opportunity to see what he’s been able to achieve and build out for himself, like, it’s not even public space for people. It’s for his friends only, so just think about that.”

As of 24 May 2022, there have been 1821 episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience.

