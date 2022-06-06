Joe Rogan's podcast growth 'nothing short of impressive,' says Aljamain Sterling - "It shows what can actually be attainable through hard work"

Aljamain Sterling has lauded UFC commentator Joe Rogan for the growth of his world-renowned podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Having started his show way back in December 2009, Rogan eventually became the world's top podcaster.

Earlier this year, The New York Times reported that Rogan's much-discussed JRE Spotify deal is worth around $200 million.

Intriguingly, Sterling recently appeared on Rogan’s podcast. On his own podcast, The Weekly Scraps, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion gave his take on Rogan’s success.

“More credit to Joe ‘cause for him to start that by doing the podcast, just for fun with a couple of his buddies, and just kind of like just sh**s and giggles, and then for what it has turned into – It’s nothing short of impressive. And I think if people get the opportunity to see what he’s been able to achieve and build out for himself – Like, it’s not even public space for people. It’s for his friends only, so just think about that.”

Additionally, Sterling appreciated Rogan for his mantra of being unfazed by people’s opinions and simply being himself on his podcast. 'Funk Master' added:

“And again, I think that’s a very inspirational thing because it shows what can actually be attainable through hard work.”

Watch the latest edition of The Weekly Scraps below (Joe Rogan's success - 7:55):

Joe Rogan praises Aljamain Sterling for targeting his opponent’s mental weakness

During his JRE appearance, Aljamain Sterling discussed the use of mental coaching among fighters. Sterling admitted that he himself isn’t immune to anxiety, adding that mental coaches could potentially benefit some fighters.

However, he stated that the need for mental coaching could sometimes be a sign of weakness, saying:

"Does this really get them in the zone and locked in? Like is this something that they feel like they need? Versus them kind of doing it and they're not really all in and I could probably break them."

Aljamain Sterling explained that seeing an opponent get mental coaching encourages him to “trigger” things and mentally attack them. Joe Rogan responded by praising Sterling for his predator-like mentality.

"That's a great predator's brain."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's JRE appearance below:

Aljamain Sterling beat Petr Yan via split decision in April and then proceeded to call out T.J. Dillashaw. While Dillashaw immediately accepted the challenge, the matchup is yet to be made official.

