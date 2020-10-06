They say that timing is everything. And that's true. In 2014 Carlos Condit and Tyron Woodley first locked horns. That UFC 171 fight was the co-main event to their division getting a new champion between Robbie Lawler and Johny Hendricks.

Not being the main event, it was only three rounds. But the fight didn't make it to the midway point of the second round. That's because Carlos Condit's right knee was injured, stopping the fight. But until that point, each fighter had their moments to shine.

Although when taken down to the mat Carlos Condit originally sounded as if something was the matter. However, from the bottom "The Natural Born Killer" did engage with "The Chosen One". Then referee Jacob Montalvo stood the duo up. Woodley fired a right kick to Condit's left leg, buckling his right knee; crumbling him to the canvas.

Since that night, their careers have gone in opposite paths. But right now both fighters are in the same boat. A title shot doesn't seem like it is in the cards, thus fighting for whatever love is still there.

The former champion, Tyron Woodley has now lost three in a row and has multiple issues. He's overly cautious, and he's thinking too much in the octagon. And that can be deadly to a fighter. Tyron also seems to have mental lapses in the cage, despite still being a beast in the training room. Maybe he just put too much on his plate away from the fighting. Maybe he didn't, but that's something we can never know.

Carlos Condit on the other hand before he basically put Court McGee's nose on the back of his head; had gone 5 years and 5 months without a win. And the JacksonWink pupil who has a way above average ground game was submitted three times in that stretch. He was in an abyss of losing 8 out of his last 12 fights.

Carlos Condit is one of those old school gunslinger type fighters though. Truly anyone, anywhere, anytime. That's why the timing to run the UFC 171 fight back is now (or at least wait till Woodley has healed from his injuries). Woodley has slipped to 7th, while Carlos has fallen out of the rankings.

Post-fight, Carlos Condit said Matt Brown and fighting Nick Diaz again would be okay with him. Although a fight with Diaz might be fun, the fact is he hasn't fought in 2 months short of SIX years. Yes, he keeps in great condition, and yes he appears to be in better shape now than back in Strikeforce. But it just doesn't make sense. The window for that has long been closed.

Matt Brown on the other hand does make a little more sense. The two have so many similarities inside the octagon. Perhaps while Tyron heals, that's the fight to make. But, Carlos Condit and Tyron Woodley have unfinished business, and things need to be settled.

And maybe to borrow a play from the WWE playbook, the loser leaves town.