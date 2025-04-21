  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "It's wild" - When Joe Rogan got primal recalling eye-opening black bear fight he witnessed in Alberta

"It's wild" - When Joe Rogan got primal recalling eye-opening black bear fight he witnessed in Alberta

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 21, 2025 11:36 GMT
joe
Joe Rogan once recounted a bear fight he witnessed [Image Courtesy: @joerogan via YouTube]

On episode #2098 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster welcomed fellow standup comedians Shane Gillis and Matt McCusker, with whom he speculated on who would win in a fight featuring a bear, gorilla, and lion. During the discussion, Rogan disclosed one of his own bear encounters.

Ad

While hunting in Alberta, Canada, Rogan came across two black bears fighting. Apparently, the tussle took place fairly close to him, and he described it as a stunning experience, especially given his proximity to the scene. He said:

"I watched these two dudes go at it, just [bear noises]. Just go at it, like 30 yards away from me. I'm like, it was wild. It's wild."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:40:32):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

The longtime UFC commentator is no stranger to bears, but the most referenced animal on his podcast is arguably the elk, a species of deer. Rogan is on record expressing his deep love of elk meat, which he consumes regularly. In fact, he once adopted a carnivore diet at the behest of Jordan Peterson.

It was among his most controversial decisions given that Peterson is not a nutritionist and was himself only a carnivore due to a recommendation from his daughter. Nevertheless, Rogan followed the diet for some time, but eventually walked back on it.

Ad

However, his time as a carnivore led to issues with his bowel movements, as he claimed to have suffered from severe diarrhea.

Joe Rogan is an avid hunter

While many know of Joe Rogan's appreciation for martial arts and comedy, he has also become a serious hunter over the years. He frequently hunts elk for meat, and relies largely on a compound bow and arrow. He once had a conversation with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about hunting.

Ad

Zuckerberg claimed to be a hunter himself, but was unaware of the bow he used, with the moment occurring on episode #2255 of the podcast. Rogan, though, did not express any doubts about Zuckerberg's hunting claims. Instead, he jokingly chastized him for not knowing the name of the manufacturer of the bows he uses.

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications