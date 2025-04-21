"It's wild" - When Joe Rogan got primal recalling eye-opening black bear fight he witnessed in Alberta

On episode #2098 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster welcomed fellow standup comedians Shane Gillis and Matt McCusker, with whom he speculated on who would win in a fight featuring a bear, gorilla, and lion. During the discussion, Rogan disclosed one of his own bear encounters.
While hunting in Alberta, Canada, Rogan came across two black bears fighting. Apparently, the tussle took place fairly close to him, and he described it as a stunning experience, especially given his proximity to the scene. He said:
"I watched these two dudes go at it, just [bear noises]. Just go at it, like 30 yards away from me. I'm like, it was wild. It's wild."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:40:32):
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The longtime UFC commentator is no stranger to bears, but the most referenced animal on his podcast is arguably the elk, a species of deer. Rogan is on record expressing his deep love of elk meat, which he consumes regularly. In fact, he once adopted a carnivore diet at the behest of Jordan Peterson.
It was among his most controversial decisions given that Peterson is not a nutritionist and was himself only a carnivore due to a recommendation from his daughter. Nevertheless, Rogan followed the diet for some time, but eventually walked back on it.
However, his time as a carnivore led to issues with his bowel movements, as he claimed to have suffered from severe diarrhea.
Joe Rogan is an avid hunter
While many know of Joe Rogan's appreciation for martial arts and comedy, he has also become a serious hunter over the years. He frequently hunts elk for meat, and relies largely on a compound bow and arrow. He once had a conversation with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about hunting.
Zuckerberg claimed to be a hunter himself, but was unaware of the bow he used, with the moment occurring on episode #2255 of the podcast. Rogan, though, did not express any doubts about Zuckerberg's hunting claims. Instead, he jokingly chastized him for not knowing the name of the manufacturer of the bows he uses.