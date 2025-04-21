"It was very weird" - When Joe Rogan and Ice Cube dropped blunt take on East Coast-West Coast rap rivalry wearing fans out

Joe Rogan has featured numerous guests on his podcast, among them is hip hop legend Ice Cube, whom he welcomed on episode #2004 of his show. During the pair's conversation, which took place quite a while ago, they discussed the dynamics of the feud between East Coast and West Coast hip hop.

In particular, both men seemed to be in agreement that the feud between the two distinct representatives of the genre has left fans burnt out and exhausted. The animosity reached a boiling point in the 90s when rapper 2Pac and the Notorious B.I.G. feuded, ultimately ending in both men's unsolved murders.

Rogan remarked on how bizarre he found the entire feud to be, saying:

"That was a weird time, the East Coast vs. West Coast sh*t. It was very weird."

Ice Cube then added context to the feud, emphasizing that it was an industry rivalry bred by competing record labels. When asked by the longtime UFC commentator what led to the feud's end, Ice Cube said the following:

"I think when 2Pac got killed and then Biggie was murdered shortly after, people realized this was a dead-end road. People stopped listening, really, to East Coast and West Coast at the time, and that's how the emergence of the South came. The South was there bubbling, they was doing their thing, they had groups that was making a dent, but at one point all the hip hop fans was so fed up with the East Coast-West Coast beef, that they said, 'We're just gonna pay attention to what the South is doing.'"

Check out Ice Cube and Joe Rogan discussing the East Coast vs. West Coast feud (1:51:26):

Rogan has always had his finger on the pulse of the entertainment world, but has always focused more on comedy and acting than music.

Joe Rogan interviewed another West Coast hip-hop legend

Sometime ago, Joe Rogan welcomed West Coast hip hop icon Snoop Dogg to episode #1733 of his podcast. Both men are known for their love of smoking marijuana, but it isn't the only instance of Rogan interviewing a rapper. In fact, he has had sitdowns with MMA fighters-turned-rappers.

Check out the JRE episode featuring Snoop Dogg below:

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was a guest on episode #10 of the JRE MMA Show back in 2018. Woodley had a brief and unsuccessful stint as a rapper, releasing two songs to widespread ridicule.

