Walt Harris willing to listen to just Tyron Woodley's songs for one year if he manages to beat Jake Paul in a boxing match

Tyron Woodley had an altercation with Jake Paul and his cornerman J'Leon Love in the locker during the Triller Fight Club event on April 17. Things quickly escalated and several fighters, including Woodley himself, suggested taking on Jake Paul with the boxing gloves.

In a recent development, number #8 ranked UFC heavyweight, Walt Harris, stated that he is ready to accept an unorthodox deal for a potential matchup between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul. Harris agreed to a deal proposed by a fan that included listening to Tyron Woodley's songs for a year if the former UFC champion beats Jake Paul in a boxing match.

Walt Harris jumped right in when, taking a jibe at T Wood's rap, the fan wrote:

"T-WOOD sleeps Jake Paul with a huge right, but the only music u can listen to for a year is his rap. Do u take the deal?"

Tyron Woodley dipped his toes into the music industry with the release of his first single, 'Money and The Love’ in 2019. Although 'The Chosen One' did not make it to the top of the industry, he did work in collaboration with several musicians on multiple projects.

The feud between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley was Ben Askren's cornerman for the fight against Jake Paul. As Woodley was discussing a pre-fight bet with Paul inside the locker room, Paul's cornerman, J'Leon Love, quickly got involved. The exchange became awkward with both men subtly suggesting that they could beat the other in a scrap.

Former two-divison UFC champion Daniel Cormier voiced his disapproval of Jake Paul's behavior with Tyron Woodley and even issued a warning. However, Paul took a victory lap by suggesting a card featuring himself vs Cormier and T Wood vs J'Leon Love.

Okay fat boy. So me vs you & J vs. T.?? https://t.co/MDhyPTVpIN — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Woodley refused to entertain any of it and slammed Paul in a now deleted tweet saying:

"Begging so hard to get your prostitute a gig. You trying to fight everyone BUT me! When you realise I'm not with the child's play you froze like winter and started stuttering! You want real smoke or you wanna keep padding yo b*** ass record?"