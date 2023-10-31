“It will be a vicious cycle” - Jon Jones shares update after undergoing surgery for torn pec, fans react

Jon Jones is the UFC heavyweight champion and was set to defend his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 two weeks from now. Unfortunately, a pectoral tear forced Jones to withdraw from the bout, which an interim heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich has since replaced.

Expand Tweet

Jones has since undergone surgery and is expected to spend roughly eight months in recovery, though there is potential for a quicker return to action. A brief post-surgery clip of the heavyweight champion was shared on X/Twitter, with a shirtless Jones shaking his head disappointedly.

Whether Jon Jones will face Stipe Miocic in a rebooked matchup later in 2024 or take on the winner of the Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich matchup remains to be seen. For now, he has a long road to recovery, and the recent clip of him updating the MMA community on his injury has made the rounds.

A variety of reactions flooded the thread under the tweet, with some fans wishing him well while others took the opportunity to crack jokes. One fan hoped to see Jones resume his reign as the UFC heavyweight champion without further incident:

"Poor man, hope he continues to reign afterwards"

Another fan echoed similar sentiments:

"Hopefully he has a speedy recovery so we can see him in the octagon soon."

However, as stated, some fans opted to react with humor instead:

"Pain killers will make him constipated, it will be a vicious cycle"

However, one fan claimed that the injury's severity might cause Jones to consider a premature retirement, especially given his previous statements about retiring after facing Miocic:

"This man is gonna start pondering retirement"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Jon Jones was criticized by Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 294

No love is lost between Jon Jones and those who train at the American Kickboxing Academy, once home to the former's chief rival, Daniel Cormier. Ahead of UFC 294, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev took a swipe at 'Bones.'

He compared his own decision to accept a short-notice bout against a comparatively more dangerous foe in Alexander Volkanovski to Jon Jones' past decision to turn down a short-notice bout with Chael Sonnen. In doing so, Islam Makhachev likened himself to a true champion.