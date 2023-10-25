Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall: Who is the favourite to win at UFC 295? Find out the odds and betting lines here

Sergei Pavlovich was originally enlisted as the backup fighter for the UFC 295 main event clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. Unfortunately, after the heavyweight champion withdrew from the matchup due to injury, Miocic seemingly expressed no interest in facing the Russian knockout artist.

This forced the UFC to book an interim heavyweight title bout instead, which will now feature Tom Aspinall as Sergei Pavlovich's opponent. Both men are among the most exciting 265-pounders on the roster, with Aspinall having recently returned from a catastrophic knee injury by TKO'ing Marcin Tybura in one round.

Meanwhile, Pavlovich is currently at the helm of a six-fight win streak, all of which are either first-round knockouts or TKOs, with his latest win coming over perennial top contender, Curtis Blaydes. But what do the odds make of the matchup between Pavlovich and Aspinall? Who is favored to win?

According to BetOnline.ag, Aspinall is currently a -140 favorite, while Pavlovich is a +120 underdog. The logic behind this is that the Englishman is a more versatile and well-rounded fighter, who is just as capable on the feet as he is in the grappling department, whereas the same cannot yet be said about Pavlovich.

The Russian's lone MMA loss came at the hands of heavyweight legend, Alistair Overeem. In that bout, Sergei Pavlovich's inexperience as a grappler was exposed, as Overeem took him down and scored a first-round TKO. While it is likely he has since improved, especially after training with Daniel Cormier, that remains to be seen.

Who has Sergei Pavlovich beaten in the UFC?

Sergei Pavlovich entered the promotion to a tremendous amount of hype, owed in part to his then 12-0 undefeated record, and absurd knockout percentage. Unfortunately, he suffered a crushing loss to Alistair Overeem on his promotional debut. Pavlovich, however, rebounded with a vengeance.

He mounted a six-fight win streak, knocking out or TKO'ing everyone in his path thereafter. The list of foes who fell before him consists of Marcelo Golm, Maurice Greene, Shamil Abdurakhimov, former title challenger Derrick Lewis, fan-favorite action-fighter Tai Tuivasa, and perennial top contender Curtis Blaydes.