Exclusive: UFC heavweight with 6-0 KO streak touted for next shot at Jon Jones - "Knocking everyone's t*ts off"

The UFC heavyweight title picture has been dormant since Jon Jones' dominant title win over Ciryl Gane earlier this year. However, UFC heavyweight Justin Tafa believes there might just be a new challenger in the division.

According to Tafa, surging Russian knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich deserves the next shot at Jones' belt. 'Bad Man' also wants to see Pavlovich win the title given the similarity in their styles. The 29-year-old told Andrew Whitelaw in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think Pavlovich. I think he deserves it. He's been knocking everyone's t*ts off. I love his style and that's my style so I'd love to see him win that belt."

Catch Justin Tafa's comments below:

An absolute force of nature, Sergei Pavlovich has scored 15 of his 18 career wins via first-round KO. After suffering his lone career loss in his UFC debut against Alistair Overeem, the 31-year-old has racked up six consecutive first-round KO wins, leaving behind famed knockout artists like Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa, and Curtis Blaydes.

Meanwhile, Justin Tafa has gone 3-3 in the UFC, with all of his wins coming via first-round knockout. 'Bad Man' is slated to welcome debutant Austen Lane at UFC Jacksonville this weekend.

Tyson Fury shuts down Jon Jones fight talks, blames Joe Rogan for blowing it up

Tyson Fury went on an expletive-laden rant on Joe Rogan after the UFC color commentator claimed that Jon Jones would dominate him in a no holds barred fight. 'Bones' and Fury subsequently went back and forth on social media, raising hopes of a potential MMA fight.

Even UFC president Dana White welcomed the matchup in multiple interviews, deviating from his usual stance. However, Fury now claims it was simply a ridiculous idea that was blown out of proportion.

While Fury is open to a boxing match against Jon Jones, 'The Gypsy King' shut down any MMA clash talk. Blaming Joe Rogan for the unnecessary hype, Fury said during a recent Q&A session in Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA Gym in Phuket:

"It was actually Joe Rogan, little s***bag, who [started this]. Just out of the blue, there was no talk of me or Jon even fighting...There was never talk of me saying I was going to go in a cage with Jon Jones and go in there and get my arm snapped off. No way. The thing was, I offered Jon, ‘You want to walk in a boxing ring and make some real money, then come and fight me.’ But zero chance of me going in an MMA game and rolling around and all that. Zero.”

Catch Fury's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes