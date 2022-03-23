"The next star from England" - Khamzat Chimaev praises "complete fighter" Tom Aspinall after UFC London victory

Khamzat Chimaev recently offered his take on Tom Aspinall following his decisive win against veteran UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. 'Borz' sees Aspinall as the next great talent to emerge from England.

In a recent video that was uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chimaev was documented watching and reacting to the action that unfolded on the UFC on ESPN+ 62 fight card.

In the aftermath of Tom Aspinall's first-round submission win against Alexander Volkov, Chimaev declared that the Englishman is a real threat to Francis Ngannou's title.

The Swede asserted that Aspinall had a very well-rounded skillset inside the octagon. In addition to his skills as a fighter, Chimaev argued that he had all the makings of a champion, billing him for great success in the future.

"That was good. He is a good fighter. [Francis Ngannou] has to be ready for this guy. He's fast, and he has good wrestling and grappling as well. He's good... He almost broke his arm. That's the next star from England. He's really good. He's a complete fighter. He has everything to be champion," said Chimaev.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's reactions to the UFC Fight Night 204 action below:

Khamzat Chimaev on his recent interaction with Dana White

In the same video, Khamzat Chimaev offered fans some insight into his interaction with Dana White regarding his future in the promotion. He revealed that White was considering a title fight for Chimaev should he defeat Gilbert Burns.

'The Smesh Bros' Chimaev and Darren Till were joined by UFC president Dana White for dinner, where they talked about the Chechen fighter's future in the promotion's welterweight division. Till also shared a picture of the trio on social media.

Check out the post below:

"I was sitting with [Dana White], me and [Darren Till] went to dinner. And I said to him, 'What's next for me when I finish [Gilbert Burns]?' He said, 'Maybe title.' He said if I finish him that easy, the way I do with everybody. He said, 'People will only want to see you fight for the title.' He said, 'Maybe I give you that chance.'"

Khamzat Chimaev is currently on a collision course with the No. 2 ranked welterweight in the division. The fight is set to take place at UFC 273 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 9.

