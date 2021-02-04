'It has to be winner takes all' - Floyd Mayweather vs 50 Cent on the cards after 'Money' calls out rapper

Floyd Mayweather says that he would be open to fighting rapper 50 Cent in a boxing match in 2021. The legendary pugilist also said that a bout against YouTuber Jake Paul could be on the cards.

Retired from professional boxing since 2017, when he faced UFC superstar Conor McGregor in the 50th match of his career, Floyd Mayweather is now open to continue making money with exhibition bouts.

"Money" made his first exhibition against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 and will face internet celebrity Logan Paul at some point during 2021. In a post to his Instagram account, Floyd Mayweather announced that he plans to fight three more times this year after he is finished with Logan.

Besides another exhibition in Japan against an unspecified opponent, Floyd Mayweather revealed that he would be open to fighting Jake Paul if the YouTuber manages to defeat former UFC welterweight Ben Askren.

However, the most shocking claim made by Floyd Mayweather is an unexpected bout against American rapper 50 Cent. "Money" said that he would accept the challenge if the celebrity is still up for it by the end of 2021.

"This year, I will focus on several exhibitions. I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan again. Of course, the one with Logan Paul and I; and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well. I also heard that 50 Cent would fight me but claims I'm too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then," declared Floyd Mayweather.

Even though the three opponents mentioned by Floyd Mayweather are at least four inches taller than him, the boxing legend does not seem to worry about their physical attributes.

"I don't care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 Cent, it has to be 'Winner Take All,'" wrote Floyd Mayweather.

When is Floyd Mayweather fighting Logan Paul?

Advertisement

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul

Internet celebrity turned pro boxer Logan Paul shocked the combat sports world when he announced that a fight with legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather would happen on February 20.

However, the online platform responsible for promoting the event has now declared that the exhibition boxing match is being postponed to a date that is yet to be announced.

Talking to "The Night Shift Gaming," Paul reassured fans that the fight is still going to happen:

"We're figuring it out now. When you're dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather, who is the most desired, high-paid fighter on the planet, and he operates at a certain caliber, and the people around him want to make sure their talent, their fighter is performing at a certain level, there are a lot of hoops to jump through," said Paul. "There are a lot of people involved, and you've only got one shot at it. So you need to get it absolutely 1000 percent right, and we're just making sure we're doing that. But yeah, I'm still going to beat the sh*t out of Floyd Mayweather, or maybe he's going to beat the sh*t out of me. The point is, it's still going to happen."