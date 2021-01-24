Logan Paul x Floyd Mayweather memes trend online after Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor

The dust around Dustin Poirier's shocking KO victory over Conor McGregor has barely settled, but the internet has already turned its attention to the upcoming bout between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

On the 24th of January 2021, American MMA star Dustin Poirier sent shockwaves throughout the entire industry after handing Conor "The Notorious" McGregor his first knockout defeat.

As the rest of the world grappled with the shock of this development, two notable personalities seemed to be ecstatic that McGregor was knocked out. The aforementioned two are the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, the latter of whom even took to Twitter to mock McGregor by offering to fight him for a measly sum of $10,000 as compared to the earlier $50 million.

Jake's older brother, Logan Paul, posted a video of himself celebrating wildly, which soon went viral online:

live reaction of mcgregor’s loss pic.twitter.com/A2CxC6tq79 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 24, 2021

As Jake Paul continues to mock Conor McGregor over his recent loss, all eyes will now be on elder brother Logan, who is gearing up to face boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr in a highly anticipated exhibition match.

With McGregor's knockout taking fans back to the good old days of upsets and high-octane action, Twitter soon responded with hilarious Logan Paul x Floyd Mayweather memes.

Jake and Logan Paul take over the internet as Twitter replies to Conor McGregor's knockout with memes

While the initial bout between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather was scheduled to take place on the 20th of February 2021, it now looks like the fight has been delayed, according to numerous reports.

The reason behind this is a reported "lack of interest" which might possibly hamper the overall revenue and impact of the bout.

It is believed that the bout has now been delayed to a later date, which is expected to be confirmed soon:

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING: Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather fight reportedly postponed, according to Coach Kelvin Moore. The fight is being postponed allegedly due to lack of interest, according to one source. pic.twitter.com/8FeVB3sjKb — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 24, 2021

Despite this minor dampener, the internet seemed to be having a field day as they took advantage of the opportunity to come up with hilarious memes based on the Paul brothers:

Logan Paul after seeing what happened to Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/830oUiCiuq — Danyell (@Danyell28995168) January 24, 2021

Jake and Logan Paul after finessing fights with Mayweather and McGregor pic.twitter.com/wcQoE3X2jC — Jonathan (@notfeola) January 24, 2021

I don’t really care who wins the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight I just wanna see someone get knocked tf out pic.twitter.com/WKXQEtLkXM — Dumbass Rosi🤠👍🏽 (@dumbthiccbih1) January 24, 2021

Live footage of Logan Paul preparing and training to fight Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/Gc9mYpR68x — Andy c (@concrete_brick) January 24, 2021

Jake Paul on FaceTime with Logan Paul rn: pic.twitter.com/p02OYGZGWG — 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶 (@big_hasso) January 24, 2021

Jake and Logan Paul seeing Poirier KO McGregor at #UFC257 be like: pic.twitter.com/cJNUVGx51l — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) January 24, 2021

to all the ones confusing logan paul for jake paul right now: pic.twitter.com/Ww1yktT26j — michelle (@dizzyswayy) January 24, 2021

Logan Paul and Jake Paul: pic.twitter.com/TI44iEQg8a — dj (@dj04565977) January 24, 2021

Logan Paul apologizing to Floyd Mayweather after he gets his ass beaten and loses all his teeth: pic.twitter.com/LkaPqthSWw — Mehmet Anıl ♦️S-Word Era♦️ (@wearecroft2) January 24, 2021

Mf who bet $200k on Mayweather just to have Logan Paul win. pic.twitter.com/uLV87ih9qv — Lofi_Dna (@attaiekpo) January 24, 2021

Live footage of Logan Paul setting up the fight between Jake Paul and Connor Mcgregor pic.twitter.com/DW8TCm4959 — LazLuz (@lazluzofficial) January 24, 2021

Jake and Logan paul after seeing mcgregor getting his ass kicked : pic.twitter.com/8nysFfDvyE — RedLightning ⚡️ (@RedLightning_11) January 24, 2021

What if Logan Paul KOs Mayweather pic.twitter.com/JURQou2DxQ — Savvy Seedorf (@seedorfabass) January 24, 2021

If Logan Paul beats Floyd mayweather I wouldn’t be surprised if i had to go to the back of the bus pic.twitter.com/M3Zh1IYsZM — MonkeyNuggetDealer (@dealer_monkey) January 24, 2021

there is no way logan paul will win over floyd mayweather... there’s no way pic.twitter.com/wfD6fseuws — mary grace😁 (@some1lovemepls) January 24, 2021

The shocking KO of Conor McGregor proved that nothing is certain when it comes to the spheres of MMA.

Despite the online community's polarizing opinions on the Paul brothers, they continue to make waves online.

A matchup between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul now seems more likely to take place at some point in the near future.

In the meantime, the internet will be waiting for Logan Paul's bout with Floyd Mayweather with bated breath as they refuse to rule out the possibility of another shocking KO.