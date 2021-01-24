Logan Paul x Floyd Mayweather memes trend online after Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor

The dust around Dustin Poirier's shocking KO victory over Conor McGregor has barely settled, but the internet has already turned its attention to the upcoming bout between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr.
On the 24th of January 2021, American MMA star Dustin Poirier sent shockwaves throughout the entire industry after handing Conor "The Notorious" McGregor his first knockout defeat.
As the rest of the world grappled with the shock of this development, two notable personalities seemed to be ecstatic that McGregor was knocked out. The aforementioned two are the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, the latter of whom even took to Twitter to mock McGregor by offering to fight him for a measly sum of $10,000 as compared to the earlier $50 million.
Jake's older brother, Logan Paul, posted a video of himself celebrating wildly, which soon went viral online:
As Jake Paul continues to mock Conor McGregor over his recent loss, all eyes will now be on elder brother Logan, who is gearing up to face boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr in a highly anticipated exhibition match.
With McGregor's knockout taking fans back to the good old days of upsets and high-octane action, Twitter soon responded with hilarious Logan Paul x Floyd Mayweather memes.
Jake and Logan Paul take over the internet as Twitter replies to Conor McGregor's knockout with memes
While the initial bout between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather was scheduled to take place on the 20th of February 2021, it now looks like the fight has been delayed, according to numerous reports.
The reason behind this is a reported "lack of interest" which might possibly hamper the overall revenue and impact of the bout.
It is believed that the bout has now been delayed to a later date, which is expected to be confirmed soon:
Despite this minor dampener, the internet seemed to be having a field day as they took advantage of the opportunity to come up with hilarious memes based on the Paul brothers:
The shocking KO of Conor McGregor proved that nothing is certain when it comes to the spheres of MMA.
Despite the online community's polarizing opinions on the Paul brothers, they continue to make waves online.
A matchup between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul now seems more likely to take place at some point in the near future.
A matchup between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul now seems more likely to take place at some point in the near future.

In the meantime, the internet will be waiting for Logan Paul's bout with Floyd Mayweather with bated breath as they refuse to rule out the possibility of another shocking KO.